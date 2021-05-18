With the official release of Apple's new 2021 iMac just a few days away your favorite creators have already got a hands-on look at the new device.
In our very own hands-on, you can read how Rene Ritchie thinks the M1 Apple silicon chip takes the iMac to the next level. Then be sure to check out the rest of these creators below!
TechRadar
The new iMac (24-inch, 2021) is an improvement on its 21.5-inch predecessor in pretty much every way. It's got a better, larger screen, a new modern and colorful design, and delivers excellent performance – all for the same price. If you've been eyeing up an all-in-one for work and play, this is an excellent choice.
Creative Bloq:
The iMac 24-inch (M1, 2021) is an easy way to get a fantastic pro-level screen and more than enough power for amateur or light-to-mid creative work. But its specs are limited at a certain point, especially the GPU, so it will only be suitable for some creative work.
T3
The iMac 24-inch is a great home or work machine, and has the power and screen for some pro work as well. But lower-price machine doesn't offer quite the full experience, and it be awkward for ports.
Tom's Guide
Apple's new M1-equipped 24-inch iMac is a slender-yet-speedy machine packing great speakers, an excellent webcam and a beautiful screen.
The Verge
A new design, new processor, and new screen make for a winning combination
WSJ
An Apple M1 chip, an insanely thin design, a beautiful screen and a great webcam all bring the iMac into the modern age
