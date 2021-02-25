Apple has begun selling refurbished models of its M1 Mac mini on the company's Certified Refurbished website. The mini but mighty Mac is Apple's first desktop Mac to feature the M1 chip and has received raved reviews from the mini community.

The current configurations available as a refurbished model are as follows:

M1 Mac mini with 8‑Core CPU, 8‑Core GPU, 16GB RAM, and 512GB SSD: $929

M1 Mac mini with 8‑Core CPU, 8‑Core GPU, 8GB RAM, and 1TB SSD: $929

M1 Mac mini with 8‑Core CPU, 8‑Core GPU, 16GB RAM, and 1TB SSD: $1099

Apple's Certified Refurbished program, as opposed to other "open box" or used items you might find at a third-party retailer, takes used products through an extensive process that makes them indistinguishable from a new product. They also still come with new accessories like the charger and cable and enjoy the same warranty as new Apple products.

You will receive a "like new" device with genuine Apple replacement parts (as needed) that has been thoroughly cleaned and inspected. Refurbished iOS devices will come with new battery and outer shell. Every device will come with all accessories, cables and operating systems.1 All Apple Certified Refurbished products are packaged in a brand new white box and will be sent to you with free shipping and returns.

The company has already begun selling refurbished versions of its MacBook Air with M1 and 13-inch MacBook Pro with M1 as well.