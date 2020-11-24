Apple's new M1 Macs are already pretty cool for a whole ton of reasons but it turns out they have a party trick – they can connect to up to six displays at once. That despite Apple saying otherwise.

The M1 MacBook Air and 13-inch MacBook Pro are rated for connections to one external display with a resolution of up to 6K at 60Hz. The Mac mini is rated for two displays, although only one can handle the same 6K 60Hz output because of the reliance on HDMI 2.0. But it turns out that using a whole bunch of DisplayLink adapters gets you much more – five external displays on the portable Macs and six on the Mac mini.