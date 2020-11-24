Macbook Air M1Source: Daniel Bader / iMore

What you need to know

  • Someone was able to get an M1 Mac mini to connect to six displays just fine, despite Apple saying that far fewer are officially supported.

Apple's new M1 Macs are already pretty cool for a whole ton of reasons but it turns out they have a party trick – they can connect to up to six displays at once. That despite Apple saying otherwise.

The M1 MacBook Air and 13-inch MacBook Pro are rated for connections to one external display with a resolution of up to 6K at 60Hz. The Mac mini is rated for two displays, although only one can handle the same 6K 60Hz output because of the reliance on HDMI 2.0. But it turns out that using a whole bunch of DisplayLink adapters gets you much more – five external displays on the portable Macs and six on the Mac mini.

Save big on these VPN services ahead of Black Friday

That little nugget comes courtesy of YouTuber Ruslan Tulupov. Spotted by MacRumors, they have two videos that show the displays working as well as how Tulupov made them do their thing.

According to Tulupov, the whole thing runs surprisingly well – and it's all powered by a Mac mini.

Be warned though – it isn't a simple process and involves buying adapters and cables and, generally, it's all a bit of a pain. Still, if you're someone who wants all the screen space you can find this might be an option for you.

We may earn a commission for purchases using our links. Learn more.