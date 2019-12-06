A floppy disk signed by Steve Jobs has sold at auction for an amazing $84,115. The biddding started at just $1,000 and the item was expected to sell for around $7,500. As it turns out, that was a bit on the pessimistic side.

The disk was confirmed as authentic and was clearly highly sought after. The item description notes that Jobs didn't often put his signature to memorabilia, making this a particularly rare find.