What you need to know
- A Mac floppy disk signed by Steve Jobs sold for more than $80,000.
- It was expected to fetch around $7,500.
- It's cool, but who spends $80,000 on a floppy disk?
A floppy disk signed by Steve Jobs has sold at auction for an amazing $84,115. The biddding started at just $1,000 and the item was expected to sell for around $7,500. As it turns out, that was a bit on the pessimistic side.
The disk was confirmed as authentic and was clearly highly sought after. The item description notes that Jobs didn't often put his signature to memorabilia, making this a particularly rare find.
Macintosh System Tools Version 6.0 floppy disk, signed in black felt tip, "steve jobs." In fine condition, with slight brushing to the ink. A hugely desirable format for Jobs's seldom-seen autograph—known as a reluctant signer, he often declined to comply with the requests of collectors. As a piece of Apple's iconic Mac OS software, boasting Jobs's elegantly stylish lowercase signature, this is a museum-quality piece of computing history.
The thought of spending this kind of money on a floppy disk is mind boggling to me, but then again if I had that kind of disposable income I'd probably have wanted to pick this thing up, too.
The mophie juice pack extends your iPhone 11 Pro's battery even longer
You thought the iPhone 11 Pro's battery life was good, but wait till you add a juice pack access to it!
The Clockwork Synergy Canvas watch band is great for work and play
Looking for a comfortable watch band that straddles the line between dressy and casual? Check out Clockwork Synergy's Canvas Bands for Apple Watch.
Apple confirms it will attend NeurIPS next week
Apple is attending the annual Conference and Workshop on Neural Information Processing Systems (NeurIPS) in Canada next week, the company has announced.
Keep your iPhone in top form with one of these repair kits
Perform both large and small repair jobs on your iPhone with these great repair kits.