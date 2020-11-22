What you need to know
- Apple has released a document showing a 10 Gigabit Ethernet logic board for the M1 Mac mini.
- It is unclear as to why since the current M1 Mac mini only features Gigabit Ethernet.
Reported by MacRumors, Apple has listed multiple Mac mini logic boards featuring both the M1 processor and a 10 Gigabit Ethernet port in an internal parts list created for the company's Authorized Service Providers.
While the current M1-based Mac mini available to consumers is only able to be configured with Gigabit Ethernet, the parts list released to service providers shows a corresponding 10 Gigabit Ethernet logic board.
The report notes that there are multiple possibilities for the part to exist on the sheet, such as a special configuration for enterprise use or that Apple plans to release a 10 Gigabit version in the near future.
While the boards are available to order (in limited quantities), it is unclear why at this point. There are several possibilities, including that Apple listed the parts mistakenly or before it decided against offering a 10 Gigabit Ethernet option. The logic boards could also be designated for special circumstances, such as enterprise use. Apple could also choose to release an M1-based Mac mini with 10 Gigabit Ethernet at a later time.
Customers who are unable to wait for an M1 Mac mini featuring 10 Gigabit Ethernet can still purchase an Intel-based machine featuring the technology.
We may earn a commission for purchases using our links. Learn more.
Apple updates Windows Migration Assistant for macOS Big Sur
Apple has released a new version of its Windows Migration Assistant for macOS Big Sur.
Apple teases 'The Oprah Conversation' with Barack Obama in new video
Apple TV+ has a new teaser for Oprah's interview with President Obama and we even get a look at how the whole thing went down remotely.
Apple execs say AR has 'enormous potential' for devices today and tomorrow
In a new interview, Apple's AR execs have said that the technology has 'enormous' potential to help folks in their lives right now and in devices of the future.
These headphones go great with your Mac mini
The Mac mini is a great machine, but you're going to need your own display, keyboard, and mouse. Oh, and don't forget the headphones! Here are some of our top headphone picks to go with your Mac mini.