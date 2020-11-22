Reported by MacRumors, Apple has listed multiple Mac mini logic boards featuring both the M1 processor and a 10 Gigabit Ethernet port in an internal parts list created for the company's Authorized Service Providers.

While the current M1-based Mac mini available to consumers is only able to be configured with Gigabit Ethernet, the parts list released to service providers shows a corresponding 10 Gigabit Ethernet logic board.

The report notes that there are multiple possibilities for the part to exist on the sheet, such as a special configuration for enterprise use or that Apple plans to release a 10 Gigabit version in the near future.

Customers who are unable to wait for an M1 Mac mini featuring 10 Gigabit Ethernet can still purchase an Intel-based machine featuring the technology.