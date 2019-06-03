At WWDC 2019, Apple introduced an all-new design for the Mac Pro. In a throwback to Apple's so-called "cheese grater" look, the new Mac Pro is packed full of hardware updates starting with a new Intel Xeon processor that will have up to 28 cores. It starts at $5,999 and is available this fall.

The new device offers maxed out system memory of 1.5TB. Additionally, there are eight internal PCI Express slots, four of them are double-wide. The 2019 Mac Pro also offers two USB-C and two USB-A ports.

Come back for updates.