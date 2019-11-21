What you need to know The packaging for the Mac Pro has been spotted on Invaka Trump's Instagram.

Ivanka accompanied her father, President Trump on his tour of Apple's manufacturing facility in Austin, Texas.

The Mac Pro is due to be released in December.

Amidst an internet riot surrounding President Trump's visit to Apple's Mac Pro Manufacturing facility, and his subsequent claim that he had "opened" the plant, it seems the star of the show, the Mac Pro, actually missed out altogether. That was, however until a Mac Pro fully packaged turned up on Ivanka Trump's Instagram. Pictured above in all its glory, the photo was accompanied by the caption:

"Introducing @Apple NEW Mac Pro! Proudly Made in the USA!"