What you need to know Benchmark test scores for the new Mac Pro have started to surface online.

Geekbench 5 scores show the Mac Pro's CPU options score similarly to their iMac Pro counterparts.

Several of the high-end models show the kind of exponential performance growth one might expect.

The benchmark test results for Apple's new Mac Pro are beginning to surface online, revealing that when it comes to Geekbench 5, the Mac Pro's base model doesn't actually perform as well as the iMac Pro. As reported by MacRumors, the overall Geekbench 5 scores show that the base model Mac Pro, featuring an 8 core Intel Xeon, actually scored lower than the iMac Pro, featuring a similar 8 core processor, albeit with slightly slower clock speed.

Given the price disparity between the Mac Pro and the iMac Pro, this may come as a bit of a shock to some. Over on Twitter, Bloomberg's Mark Gurman was quick to point out the result:

The iMac Pro is two years old and less than half the price of the Mac Pro + Pro Display. This shouldn’t even be close. https://t.co/uGVlaTR7Qh — Mark Gurman (@markgurman) December 17, 2019

As you move through the specs, the performance increases as expected. However, the 12 core Mac Pro outperformed the 14 core iMac Pro, and the 16 Core Mac Pro outperformed the 18 core iMac Pro. The 24 core Mac Pro clocked the highest ever Geekbench 5 score for a Mac with 17733. Buy one iPhone 11, get one for FREE at Verizon Of course, Geekbench, and indeed all benchmark tests are somewhat arbitrary and a little misleading. Jonathan Morrison and Marques Brownlee, who are both currently testing the new Mac Pro, were quick to defend the Mac Pro, suggesting that there's much more to life than Geekbench.