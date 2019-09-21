Despite Trump's earlier assertion that Apple would not be excluded from U.S. tariffs on Chinese manufactured products, the company has gained tariff exemptions for a number of parts for the new Mac Pro, Apple's new desktop computer that is set to ship at some point in the fall.

Reported by Bloomberg, Apple has gained approval for ten of its fifteen exemption requests that focus on components of the new Mac Pro, according to the U.S. Trade Representative's office.

President Trump had originally stated back in July on Twitter that Apple would in no way be excluded from the new tariffs, arguing that if the company doesn't want to pay tariffs, they should make the parts in the United States.