The new 2019 Mac Pro is but a few days into its lifecycle. Beyond the striking holes, the beautiful enclosure that lifts off like a second shot of unboxing euphoria and its partner-in-crime, the Pro Display XDR, one of the most distinctive features of the new Mac Pro is its price. Before you even arrive at the Mac Pro's configuration page, it's already the most expensive base-model that Apple sells. Only the iMac Pro comes close with a starting price tag of $4,999. Rookie numbers in this bracket. Of course, when it comes to the Mac Pro, the party really starts when you begin stuffing more components inside the Mac Pro's glorious aluminum chassis. 28-core processor? Sure, that'll be $7,000. 1.5TB (terabytes) of RAM? $15,000. Wheels? $400. By the time you fully kit out a Mac Pro, the bill runs north of $53,000, which, by the standards of everyone outside of the 1% (or something) is a life-changing sum of money. That's a very nice new car, or two less nice cars, a very substantial down payment on a house. More than what most people earn in a year, more than a lot of those people earn in two. So by objective standards, yes, the Mac Pro, even at base-model spec, is expensive. Bundle Disney+, Hulu, and ESPN+ for just $13/month But in the context of powerhouse computing, is it too expensive? Absurdly expensive even? Well when you think about the target audience of the Mac Pro, the answer becomes a lot less clear-cut. Take movie-making for example. Anyone interested in buying a Mac Pro probably has a really nice camera. A mid-range RED camera costs about the same as a fully-decked out Mac Pro, so for professionals at that level, maybe the Mac Pro isn't so expensive after all...

A top of the line Mac Pro is about how much a mid range RED camera costs once you add audio, lenses, storage, accessories, etc. — Jack (@rhinoceraptor) December 10, 2019

And even if you're not shooting for the top-spec, you'll often find that in a professional setup of any sort, the Mac that binds it all together is seldom the most expensive piece of kit in the room. A professional music studio can run into the hundreds-of-thousands if not millions of dollars. $53,000 for a Mac to make it all tick doesn't quite seem like such a stretch in that context.

(Even my very low end cinema camera cost more than any Mac I’ve ever bought, including the Nehalem Mac Pro.) https://t.co/DS0RZNvnhh — Rene Ritchie (@reneritchie) December 10, 2019