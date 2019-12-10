After months of waiting, pre-orders for Apple's new Mac Pro is available on the website. It starts off at $5999 for the base model, but you can spec it to however you want, with the price increasing exponentially as you go (about $53k for a completely specced out configuration).
While today is just when the pre-orders for the Mac Pro, they won't be arriving in the stores until sometime in January. To hold you off until then, there are plenty of unboxing videos out on YouTube right now from some top tech reviewers, and we're rounding them all up for you.
All of the tech reviewers received the Mac Pro, Pro Display XDR, and the Pro Stand. They were equipped with internals that were designed for video editing, including: 28-core Intel Xeon W processors, 384GB RAM, 4TB SSD, an Afterburner Card, and two AMD Radeon Pro Vega II GPUs, making it perfect for these tech YouTubers.
iJustine
In typical iJustine fashion, there's quite a bit of humor and shenanigans in the video. She had put emphasis on the new accessories that come with the new Mac Pro, including the black Magic Mouse, black Magic Trackpad, and a black and silver Magic Keyboard.
She also did a bit of a comparison between the old and new Mac Pro towers, which actually have a few similar elements in their design.
Jonathan Morrison
Morrison states in his video that the Pro Display XDR's nano coating technology is a "game-changer," but you do need to see it in person to really appreciate it. He also focuses on the Mac Pro's quiet operation, saying that it is "near-silent even with every core lit up."
According to Morrison, the new Mac Pro is "far beyond what most of us need." But hey, if you can afford it, more power to you.
Marques Brownlee (MKBHD)
In MKBHD's video, you can see a few interesting tidbits about the Mac Pro, including details on a new memory management interface. This interface shows you the overview of memory management and even how the memory is arranged, along with the actual PCI slots.
After using the Mac Pro for about two weeks, the main takeaway from MKBHD is that "it's really quiet and really fast." He also shows off a rendering test where the Mac Pro did in 4-minutes what took the 16-inch MacBook Pro 20-minutes, and the iMac Pro 12-minutes.
First thoughts?
We'll be adding more unboxing and first impression videos to this post as we find them.
Are you ordering a new Mac Pro? Let us know in the comments.
