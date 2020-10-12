In a press release on its website, research firm Gartner has reported that the Mac has doubled the growth of the worldwide PC market in the third quarter of 2020.

Mikako Kitagawa, research director at Gartner, says that the quarter has seen the strongest consumer demand in personal computers that Gartner has recorded in the last five years. The director attributes the growth in the market due to consumers and businesses purchasing laptops for personal, school, and work use during the pandemic.