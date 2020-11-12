Black Friday deals from $10: Save big on Echo, Fire TV, and more at Amazon right now

Mac users and Apple Store currently experiencing sluggish performance

Open a Mac app and make a sandwich.
Joe Wituschek

macOS Big Sur Source: Bryan M. Wolfe / iMore

What you need to know

  • Mac users are experiencing sluggish performance with apps right now.
  • The Apple Store website is also having performance issues.
  • macOS Big Sur installs seems at the center of the problem.

A number of Mac users are reporting incredibly sluggish performance when trying to use their Mac right now. Creator Sara Dietschy posted a video to Twitter showing Chrome basically freeze when trying to open the app.

Panic, a developer behind both Mac and iOS apps, believes that the current wave of users hitting Apple's servers because of macOS Big Sur releasing today is causing the issue. It appears that Gatekeeper is struggling to check an app's validity.

"Looks like, when apps are launched, Gatekeeper is unable to check their validity over the internet, due to overwhelmed Apple servers. So, uh, let's all hang in there! You got this, Apple devops!"

It appears that the wave of users hitting Apple's servers is impacting more than just apps on the Mac. The Apple Store website is also experiencing performance issues according to Down Detector.

Apple has not provided any communication about the problem so, for right now, it appears that everything will be fixed as the wave of macOS Big Sur installations starts to decrease.

If you'd like to track when the issues may resolve, you can keep up with Apple directly by checking its System Status page.

Joe Wituschek has been in the technology industry for over a decade. Formerly Apple, Joe now covers the company as a news writer for iMore. Connect with Joe on Twitter @joewituschek.