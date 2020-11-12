Mac users and Apple Store currently experiencing sluggish performance

A number of Mac users are reporting incredibly sluggish performance when trying to use their Mac right now. Creator Sara Dietschy posted a video to Twitter showing Chrome basically freeze when trying to open the app.

Is anyone's Mac just not working 😂 like you haven't even tried to update to Big Sur yet but for some reason things just are bricked in the past couple hours 😤 pic.twitter.com/kWVSg5Y4XS — Sara 🍑y (@saradietschy) November 12, 2020

Panic, a developer behind both Mac and iOS apps, believes that the current wave of users hitting Apple's servers because of macOS Big Sur releasing today is causing the issue. It appears that Gatekeeper is struggling to check an app's validity.

"Looks like, when apps are launched, Gatekeeper is unable to check their validity over the internet, due to overwhelmed Apple servers. So, uh, let's all hang in there! You got this, Apple devops!"

😅 Looks like, when apps are launched, Gatekeeper is unable to check their validity over the internet, due to overwhelmed Apple servers. So, uh, let's all hang in there! You got this, Apple devops! — Panic (@panic) November 12, 2020

It appears that the wave of users hitting Apple's servers is impacting more than just apps on the Mac. The Apple Store website is also experiencing performance issues according to Down Detector.

User reports indicate Apple Store is having problems since 3:44 PM EST. https://t.co/n0fBSI4Jul RT if you're also having problems #AppleStoredown — Downdetector (@downdetector) November 12, 2020

Apple has not provided any communication about the problem so, for right now, it appears that everything will be fixed as the wave of macOS Big Sur installations starts to decrease.

If you'd like to track when the issues may resolve, you can keep up with Apple directly by checking its System Status page.