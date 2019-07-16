The news was originally speculated by Zoom whistleblower Jonathan Lietschuh, but has now been confirmed by researcher Kara Lyons.

It seems the Zoom webcam security flaw is more far reaching than originally reported. First spotted by 9to5Mac , the same vulnerability that exposes the Mac's webcam to malicious websites is also present in video conferencing services RingCentral and Zhumu.

RingCentral (and Zhumu, and likely all of Zoom's white labels) are vulnerable to another, slightly different, RCE. They are not automatically removed by Apple.

RingCentral and Zhumu are owned by Zoom and thus have the same code in their service, though slightly different layout. This means the same web server is being installed on your Mac if you installed these apps. Here's the bad news, all the patches to Zoom (from itself or Apple) don't apply to these other web conferencing services.

RingCentral has pushed out an emergency patch, but nothing so far from Zhumu. There are some terminal commands you can use to fend off the vulnerability.

As soon as more info comes out, we'll be sure to update you.

