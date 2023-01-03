5K Samsung ViewFinity S9 monitor looks to fix the Apple Studio Display's mistakes

Last year, Apple introduced the Studio Display, which the iPhone maker designed to pair with the Mac Studio (2022) and other computers needing an external monitor. At this year's Consumer Electronics Show (CES) in Las Vegas, Nevada, Samsung has introduced a Studio Display competitor that might be worth considering.

The Samsung ViewFinity S9 features a 5K 27-inch display that promises "professional-level display performance." Looking every bit like Apple's display, the ViewFinity S9 includes a matte finish that reduces 99% of the DCI-P3 wide color gamut. The new monitor is also noted for its metal enclosure and hefty mix of I/O options, which includes HDMI, Thunderbolt 4, USB-C, and DisplayPort.

According to Samsung, the "monitor’s built-in Color Calibration Engine ensures precise screen color and brightness, allowing users to adjust white balance, Gamma and RGB color balance for perfect accuracy with their smartphones through the Samsung Smart Calibration application. The Matte Display limits light reflection and glare to minimize distractions while working."

Promising competitor

There's no word on when the Samsung ViewFinity S9 will launch and at what price. The Apple Studio Display retails for $1,599+; we can probably expect a similar price tag on Samsung's new monitor. Hopefully, the new monitor will address some of the flaws in Apple's product, such as its limited number of ports, poor refresh rate, and more.

Besides the ViewFinity S9, Samsung also announced the Odyssey Neo G9 at CES. Called the "world's first dual UHD gaming monitor," the Odyssey Neo G9 was also joined in Las Vegas by the Odyssey OLED G9 and Smart Monitor M8. All four monitor target different audiences and will be available at various prices later this year.

CES 2023 continues throughout the week. Although Apple hasn't had an official presence at CES for many years, there are a lot of companies involved that will announce accessories that will benefit Apple device owners. As new products are announced, we'll let you know.