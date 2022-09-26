A 15-inch MacBook Air, Mac Pro, and more now set for 2023 release — Gurman

Apple is yet to wrap up its 2022 product announcements but we're already being told to at 2023 is going to be another big year — with a 15-inch MacBook Air among the new arrivals.

Writing in the weekly Power On newsletter, Bloomberg's Mark Gurman reports that the largest MacBook Air yet will be joined by a new Mac Pro, HomePod, and more next year.

All the things

According to the paywalled version of the newsletter first reported on by 9to5Mac, Apple will give us a new 15-inch version of the popular MacBook Air starting at some point in 2023. We can expect that to include an updated M3 chip and potentially arrive alongside the existing 13-inch model which will also grow slightly according to reports.

Beyond that, the Mac Pro — still waiting for its switch to Apple silicon — is set to finally be updated to support Apple's own chips and ditch Intel's. Beyond that, the mixed reality headset is one product many are looking forward to, although we've been expecting that for some time now. A new, larger iPad is also in the cards, too.

One final product that could see the light of day next year is a rumored cross HomePod and Apple TV product that will include a camera if reports are to be believed. That isn't expected until later in the 2023 calendar, but it could be a big departure for the current HomePod lineup.

All of this is still presumably open to change, however, and right now focus is on Apple's October event — one that could see new M2 iPad Pro models joined by updated 14 and 16-inch MacBook Pros. Gurman's newsletter also suggests that new M2 Mac mini machines are also on the horizon, too.