Apple confirms new Mac Pro is on the way — again

In a fresh interview Bob Borchers, Apple's Vice President of Worldwide Product Marketing has confirmed the company remains committed to transitioning its "entire product line" to Apple silicon as the world patiently waits for an upgrade to its biggest and most expensive Mac, the 2023 Mac Pro.

Speaking in an interview with India Today (opens in new tab) this week, Borchers said "We have a clear goal to transition fully to Apple Silicon... We believe strongly that Apple silicon can power and transform experiences from the MacBook Air to all the way up to the Mac Studio. We've been very clear from the beginning that our goal is to take our entire product line to Apple Silicon. And that's something we intend to do."

Apple has successfully transitioned all but the Mac Pro to Apple silicon when it comes to the Mac lineup. That includes the MacBook Air, Mac mini, the new Mac Studio, and more recently, the newest MacBook Pro for 2023.

Where is the new Mac Pro?

However, Apple's big behemoth Mac Pro remains suspiciously Apple silicon-less despite Apple's promise last year that it would upgrade the machine to Apple silicon. Apple also promised it would complete its Apple silicon transition in two years, a target it has since missed.

Speaking more generally about the advantages of Apple silicon, Borchers confirm the company isn't planning to sell its chips anywhere. "One of the core advantages we have in developing Apple Silicon is that we're not thinking about anybody, but our customers," he told IT. "And we don't have to think about who else we're going to sell that chip to. So we don't dedicate silicon real estate to things that we might not need to use. Instead, we make our decisions based on what we can meaningfully deliver to a customer."

He also hailed Apple's focus on efficiency and performance per watt that "has allowed us and kind of pushed us to integrate some core technologies into silicon so we can deliver them as efficiently as possible."

As for what's next for Apple silicon, the report says that "instead of looking at the specific chipsets, the company tends to look at the product, the whole package."

"It's important to reiterate that customers buy products, not chips," Borchers said.

Apple silicon now powers all of Apple's best MacBooks and its desktop Mac mini, Mac Studio, and iMac. Previously a Mac Pro was tipped for release last year but has since been delayed. It has also been reported that Apple has dropped plans for a massive M2 Extreme chip with a huge number of graphics and CPU cores. The Mac Pro has been spotted running macOS 13.3, suggesting a launch could be close at hand.