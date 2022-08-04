Apple fixes a major issue with the Studio Display with new firmware update

If you've been having issues with the speakers on your Studio Display, Apple has released a fix that should solve your problem.

Earlier this week, it was reported that a number of Studio Display owners were having issues with the microphone and speakers in their external display. Some users experienced microphone recording issues while others said that their speakers were fundamentally broken:

"For the last month or so, the speakers on my Studio Display have been broken," wrote Tsai. "Whenever I start playing music (or any other audio), it works for a few seconds and then cuts out."

While Apple gave users a workaround that involved unplugging the monitor, disconnecting all accessories, and then plugging everything back in after waiting ten seconds, the company has released a firmware update to nip the issue in the bud altogether.

Apple releases a firmware fix for the audio issue

Today, Apple released a firmware update for the Studio Display to solve the audio issue. Studio Display Firmware Update 15.5 (19F80), as the company explains in the release notes (opens in new tab), reportedly fixes the issue users were experiencing above:

Resolves an audio issue with Studio Display

In order to update the Studio Display to the new firmware version, users will need to connect their Mac to the display in order to be prompted to install the update. Apple does note that the update requires macOS Monterey 12.4 or later.

This isn't the only issue the Studio Display has had since its launch. A number of users also experienced quality issues with the built-in camera Apple has also released updates in order to improve.

While the Studio Display continues to have its quirks, it continues to be one of the only monitors in the world that combine a display, speakers, camera, and microphone into one package.