Apple is pushing a rare discount on Macs for small businesses

Apple is really trying to push Mac sales.

As reported by Bloomberg, the company has reportedly launched a new sales campaign that is attempting to boost slowing Mac sales. The sales campaign, which was launched recently, is specifically targeted at small and mid-sized businesses that have relationships with the company's business team.

According to the report, businesses are able to get 10% off the 14-inch and 16-inch MacBook Pro with the M1 Pro and M1 Max processors. This notes the largest discount Apple has ever offered on its laptops to businesses.

Apple is pushing sales hard with this one

Apple's marketing for the offer reportedly calls it a “very special Mac campaign.” The company's sales teams have been informed of the offer and instructed to proactively reach out to their business customers to gauge interest in the new promotion. This is also a rare move for the company as some clients that spoke with Bloomberg said that they "rarely get calls from Apple to push promotions."

According to the report, "businesses that buy 5 to 24 MacBook Pros in any combination of screen size and configuration will get 8% off, while bulk purchases of 25 units or more will get a 10% discount." The deal, while pushed by Apple, does have an expiration date. It is available now but only runs through December 24, 2022. Apple declined to comment to Bloomberg about the story.

The promotion is a rare one for Apple and points to a couple of things. The company is likely trying to infuse life into Mac sales, which it warned would undergo a substantial decline compared to last year in the first quarter. It is also likely that Apple is looking to clear inventory on the M1 version of the MacBook Pro lineup before the company launches the M2 MacBook Pro models, something that it is expected to do in the first half of next year.