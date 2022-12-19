Apple leak reveals new Pro Display XDR on the way and other new Apple silicon monitors

Apple is reportedly working on multiple new external displays including a new Pro Display XDR, according to new rumors this week.

According to Bloomberg's Mark Gurman, writing in this week's version of Power On seen by iMore, "Apple is working on multiple new external monitors as well, including an update to the Pro Display XDR that was launched alongside the Intel Mac Pro in 2019." According to Gurman, this may not debut until after a new Mac Pro, expected in the near future.

Apple is reportedly working on multiple new Apple silicon monitors. Apple silicon is used in the Studio Display to handle image processing from the webcam and more.

New Year's Resolution

Apple's new monitors look set to debut next year alongside Apple's new Apple silicon Macs. Gurman says a new Mac Pro is coming, something Apple has publicly confirmed themselves. That Mac was expected this year in line with Apple's two-year transition timeline, but now looks slated for 2023.

We're also expecting new versions of the 14- and 16-inch MacBook Pro, as well as possibly a new iMac with an M3 processor.

Apple released a Studio Display alongside the Mac Studio earlier this year, however, its launch faltered because of issues with a rather subpar webcam.

Gurman did not offer any further details about any of the monitors, save that one is an upgrade to the Pro Display XDR. That likely means a 6K (or more) resolution and a very hefty price tag.

The original Pro Display XDR was unveiled in June 2019 alongside the Mac Pro. It boasts a 32-inch 6K display with 1,600 nits of peak brightness and a 1 million to 1 contrast ratio.

The 6016x3384 resolution display has more than 20 million pixels and over 1 billion colors.

By contrast, Apple's Studio Display is a much more accessibly-priced 5K monitor perfect for working with macOS.