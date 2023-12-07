Apple Mac holiday gift guide 2023 — epic gifts at every price point

With the holiday season fast-approaching, you've no doubt left your gift buying to the last minute. Last year you said this year would be different, but now you need gifts and you need them fast. Specifically, you want a set of great gifts for anyone who uses a Mac in your life, or maybe you want to really push the boat out and buy them a Mac.

So which gifts are the best for Mac users? There's a plethora to choose from including plenty of cheap stocking fillers. So don't worry, just because you're buying for a premium product, doesn't mean you have to spend the earth.

We've collected some of our favorite accessories and Mac gift ideas in one place to save you the leg work. If you're lucky, some of these might even be on sale!

$50 or less

ODISTAR Desktop Vacuum Cleaner | $25 $13 at Amazon Crumbs are the mortal enemy of the desk, the Mac, and life itself. For just over ten bucks you can grab a loved one this epic desktop vacuum cleaner with rechargeable battery. It's a smash hit on Amazon with more than 15,000 reviews and a 4.3-star rating!

Logitech K380 Multi-Device Bluetooth Keyboard | $39.99 at Amazon The Logitech K380 is a super affordable wireless keyboard that's also slim and lightweight. It can pair with up to three devices through Bluetooth, and the keys are circular with a slight curvature for ergonomic comfort. It's one of the best keyboards for Mac.

8Bitdo Sn30 Pro Bluetooth Controller | $39 at Amazon This Bluetooth controller is a very cool retro option for gamers on the iPhone, iPad, and Mac. With all the connectivity and features you could possibly need, perfect for anyone who uses a Mac and could use a little light relief!

NZXT Function MiniTKL | $100 $49 at Amazon This epic little keyboard is great for gaming. It's compact, made from premium materials, and has some delicious lighting, the perfect Mac companion for any budding gamer. Even better, it's currently half price!

$50-$100

Logitech POP | $99 at Amazon This colorful Logitech mechanical keyboard with a typewriter vibe is a great Mac companion. It looks funky and comes in lots of different colors. Being mechanical, it'll be fantastic to type on too.

Keychron V1 wired mechanical keyboard| $75 at Amazon This customizable option is the perfect entry-level option so you can start replacing keycaps, switches, gaskets, plates, foam, and more to your heart's content.

SanDisk 1TB Extreme PRO | $279 $129 at Amazon This cylinder of USB stick dreams gives you super-fast USB storage the size of a tiny flash drive. You'll need a USB-C adapter to use with newer Macs, but it's perfect if you've already got a hub or USB connectivity.

SATECHI Type-C Stand & Hub with SSD Enclosure | $99 at Amazon This sleek Satechi dock will raise up your Mac mini and provide USB-C, USB-A, headphone, and SD card connectivity for just $99. It's a cheap and stylish accessory that should be near the top of any Mac mini user's list.

Logitech Blue Yeti Microphone | $129.99 $89.99 at Amazon This Blue Yeti is a great microphone for Mac, perfect for anyone who wants to start a podcast, stream, or just tune in to calls with excellent audio quality.

Anker USB-C 11-in-1 dock | $69.99 at Amazon This dock is perfect for extending my iPhone’s USB-C port to the extreme. From plugging in my external hard drives to connecting my iPhone to the dock’s Ethernet cable for wired internet, it could be perfect for those just-in-case scenarios. Think of it as a Swiss Army knife for your new phone.

Xbox Core Controller | $59 at Amazon Though this is highly based on your tastes, I find the Xbox controller to be one of the best out there due to its excellent feel, fantastic triggers, and the lack of a touch button in the middle. It’s a classic design for a reason, and it’s currently on sale.

$100 or more

Edifier MR4 Powered Studio Monitor Speakers| $129 at Amazon These powered Edifier MR4 studio monitors don't need an amp to work and deliver 4 inches of lovely sound through either aux, TRS, or RCA.

Mac mini M2 | $599 $499 at B&H Photo Under $500 for one of iMore's favorite Macs, what a deal! This Mac mini M2 deal also extends across the range if you want to upgrade your Mac as well – there are significant savings if you want to add more storage or RAM. A great starter desktop Mac for a student or professional.

SanDisk 2TB Extreme Portable SSD| $299 $149 at Amazon Almost any Mac you buy will come with a fixed amount of SSD storage, so a portable SSD is the perfect way to expand that. 2TB for $149 is an absolute steal compared to the price storage used to be a few years ago, and that's down from its usual price of $219, a whopping 33% off! This would make a great gift for anyone working with lots of photos, videos, or data!

M1 MacBook Air | $999 $749 at Amazon If you want to gift someone a MacBook, this is the perfect model. It sports Apple's M1 Apple silicon chip and is incredibly thin and light. A popular favorite amongst students! Use the coupon at checkout to get it for just $749!

MacBook Air M2 | $1099 $949 at B&H Photo Apple's best small laptop ever is now considerably under a grand, making it an ideal purchase for a student, your home office, or just about anyone else. With a 1080p webcam, it's great for video calls, too.

SAMSUNG 32" M80C UHD HDR Smart Computer Monitor| $699 $499 at Amazon Get 32 inches of 4K display with AirPlay and streaming built-in as well as Samsung's Gaming hub. This is a fantastic companion to any desktop Mac and a great second screen for a laptop. Can also be used for gaming and watching on-demand content from Netflix and beyond!