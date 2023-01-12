MacBook Pro with touchscreen display could launch as soon as 2025

Could Apple make one of the biggest turnarounds in computing history and actually release a Mac with a touchscreen display? Mark Gurman thinks so.

According to a new report from Bloomberg's Mark Gurman, Apple is actively working on a new generation of the MacBook Pro that includes a touchscreen display. Gurman says that "Apple engineers are actively engaged in the project, indicating that the company is seriously considering producing touch-screen Macs for the first time, according to people familiar with the efforts. Still, a launch hasn’t been finalized and the plans could change."

The idea of a touchscreen Mac is not new as there have been rumors and patents suggesting that Apple has been exploring the possibility for years. However, today's report indicates that the company may now be taking the idea more seriously.

What's a computer?

So, if Apple is actually going to create a touchscreen Mac, which one is getting it first and when will it launch? Gurman has some ideas about that too.

According to the reporter, "the company could launch its first touch-screen Mac in 2025 as part of a larger update to the MacBook Pro, according to the people, who asked not to be identified because the plans are private."

The report does note that, according to the people who talked to Gurman, Apple is not looking to combine macOS and iPadOS for a touchscreen Mac. If it does come to fruition, the company currently plans to use macOS and likely adopt it in some way to make it more friendly for the touchscreen.

People have been clamoring for a touchscreen Mac for years now with the same level of desire that iPad Pro users want to see some of the Mac's professional applications, like Logic Pro and Final Cut Pro, come to iPadOS.

Well, it sounds like at least one of those things is closer to reality than it ever has been before.