Apple's Mac sales surge 40% in declining PC market

New figures from IDC indicate that Apple has enjoyed massive growth in Mac shipments in Q3 of 2022 while rivals flounder in a declining PC market.

According to a report this week, IDC says that the number of PC shipments in Q3 2022 fell by a massive 15% compared to the same quarter last year, cooling off to just shy of 75 million units worldwide. IDC says that the market has seen "cooling demand and uneven supply", with IDC's Jitesh Ubrani citing "muted" consumer demand.

By contrast, Apple had an exceptional quarter with its shipments growing 40% on the same period last year as the company moved more than 10 million Macs. "Supply has also reacted to the new lows by reducing orders with Apple being the only exception as their third-quarter supply increased to make up for lost orders stemming from the lockdowns in China during the second quarter," Ubrani revealed.

Rising fortunes

According to IDC Apple scooped a 13.5% share of market shipments in the quarter, a huge increase on the 8.2% it took this time last year. Every other major rival, Lenovo, HP, Dell, Asus, and others saw their shipments tumble, some by as much as 28%.

Apple will host its Q4 2022 earnings call on October 27, giving us a better idea of Mac performance and the company's financial fortunes, but IDC's preliminary figures suggest things are looking very positive. It comes as Apple unveiled new M2 MacBooks earlier this year at WWDC, notably the revolutionary MacBook Air with an all-new design and powerful processor, the company's best MacBook in recent memory, you can read our M2 MacBook Air review here. The company reportedly has multiple new MacBooks in the works including new MacBook Pro models and a new Mac Pro that could debut as soon as this month.