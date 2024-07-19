Has your Microsoft PC suddenly stopped working? Here are 6 discounted Macs leftover from Amazon Prime Day

You might have woken up to the news that the Microsoft PC you use for work has suddenly stopped working. Perhaps you're stuck in a long queue at an airport, or your flight has been delayed. What better time to take a look at all of the Apple Macs discounted during Amazon Prime Day that are still on sale even though the event has officially wrapped up?

Amazon Prime Day brought us new low prices on nearly every model of Mac, and there's a good chunk of those savings still to be had. In fact, nearly every great deal we saw except a low price on the 15-inch MacBook Air has persisted beyond the sale, meaning there's still time to grab one if you missed out the first time round. Here's a quick look at the sales below, and some more in-depth details tool.

At a glance: Discounted Macs still live

Leftover Prime Day Day Mac deals you can still buy