Has your Microsoft PC suddenly stopped working? Here are 6 discounted Macs leftover from Amazon Prime Day
Don't let the blue screen of death get you down!
You might have woken up to the news that the Microsoft PC you use for work has suddenly stopped working. Perhaps you're stuck in a long queue at an airport, or your flight has been delayed. What better time to take a look at all of the Apple Macs discounted during Amazon Prime Day that are still on sale even though the event has officially wrapped up?
Amazon Prime Day brought us new low prices on nearly every model of Mac, and there's a good chunk of those savings still to be had. In fact, nearly every great deal we saw except a low price on the 15-inch MacBook Air has persisted beyond the sale, meaning there's still time to grab one if you missed out the first time round. Here's a quick look at the sales below, and some more in-depth details tool.
Leftover Prime Day Day Mac deals you can still buy
MacBook Air M2 13-inch| $999 $799 at Amazon
This is the cheapest new MacBook you can buy on Amazon, and features the M2 chip for Apple Intelligence when it arrives later this year. Holding fast at an all-new low price of $799.
Price checker: $999 at Apple | $999 at Best Buy | $829 at B&H Photo
MacBook Air M3 13-inch| $1,099 $899 at Amazon
You can also still score $200 off the 13-inch M3 MacBook Air, if you want a slightly newer chip that's a bit snappier for multi-tasking and processing. It's a $100 jump from the M2 version but worth the extra for some.
Price checker: $1,099 at Apple | $1,099 at Best Buy | $1,099 at B&H Photo
MacBook Pro M3 14-inch| $1,599 $1,399 at Amazon
There's still $200 off Apple's potent M3 MacBook Pro, a new model from the 2023 lineup. You get an efficient and cost-effective processor complemented by a spicy 120Hz refresh rate and a slightly larger 14-inch display.
Price checker: $1,599 at Apple | $1,449 at Best Buy | $1,399 at B&H Photo
MacBook Pro M3 Pro 14-inch| $1,999 $1,699 at Amazon
There's still $300 off this M3 Pro version of the 14-inch MacBook Pro, a big saving on a device perfect for photo and video editing, as well as multitasking and productivity.
Price checker: $1,999 at Apple | $1,999 at Best Buy | $1,699 at B&H Photo
MacBook Pro M3 Pro 16-inch| $2,499 $1,999 at Amazon
This is the most expensive MacBook on sale, but it's also the biggest discount, with the Prime Day $500 saving still live. This is the M3 Pro model in a larger 16-inch chassis that gives you more screen real estate.
Price checker: $2,499 at Apple | $2,499 at Best Buy | $2,199 at B&H Photo
Mac mini M2 | $599 $479 at Amazon
The $479 M2 Mac mini was possibly the best-value deal of Amazon Prime Day, so it's great news that you can still pick one up for the same price. Perfect for anyone who wants a modular desktop setup, or an upgrade to an existing workstation.
Price checker: $599 at Apple | $599 at Best Buy | $599 at B&H Photo
