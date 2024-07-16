I'd never buy a Studio Display while this Prime Day Samsung monitor is 44% off — it's better in nearly every way

The best Prime Day Apple deal on the Studio Display might have brought the price to a new low of $1,299, but Apple's 5K offering can't hold a candle to Samsung's potent alternative, which is $400 cheaper and just as good.

The ViewFinity S9 is a 5K UHD display from Samsung that gives Apple's Studio Display a run for its money. With these specs and this price, I'd take it over the Studio Display every day of the week.

The 5K display packs 218 pixels per inch for incredible detail, and it offers 99^ DCI-P3 color for fantastic accuracy and a really vibrant display. It's got a matte finish to reduce reflections, too. With great connectivity, AirPlay support, and even Smart TV apps, is this the perfect Mac companion?

Samsung ViewFinity S9 now just $899

Having a 5K display is vital if you're a Mac user because that 2880p resolution lets you run macOS at full size without compromising any of the proportions, hence the clamor for a Studio Display in the first play. Like Apple's offering, Samsung delivers 600 nits of brightness, and it also has a pretty sleek metal design. The stand as standard is also height-adjustable, a paid extra with the Studio display.

Perhaps the coolest feature is Smart TV apps, the ViewFinity S9 basically doubles as a smart TV complete with a remote and support for Apple AirPlay, so you can cast content from a Mac, iPhone, or iPad directly to the screen.

Connectivity is powered by one Thunderbolt 4 port and one DisplayPort.

This is one of the lowest prices we've ever seen this monitor at, matching a consistent record low of $899.