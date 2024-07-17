I'd never use a Mac without a mechanical keyboard, this Keychron Prime Day sale includes one for just $27

When it comes to typing on a Mac, you can't beat the dexterity and feel of a mechanical keyboard. I've spent thousands of hours using Keychron boards and I'd never be parted with my Q5 Pro. So if you're looking for a mechanical keyboard this Amazon Prime Day, I've found the best Keychron deals going right now.

Buying a mechanical keyboard can be expensive, but it doesn't have to be. Keychron's cheapest offering now sits at just $27 in the Prime Day sale, but move fast, there's less than a day to go!

Keychron Amazon Prime sales — from $27

Keychron C3 Pro | $45 $27 at Amazon Do not scratch your eyes, this really is a $27 mechanical keyboard from Keychron. It features either brown or red switches and works on both Mac and Windows. Price check: B&H Photo not available | Best Buy not available

Keychron K2 Version 2 | $99 $74.99 at Amazon This 75% compact wireless option is available with Gateron Blue or Brown switches and has 7 days of battery life under normal use. There's also RBG backlighting to improve your frame rates while gaming (not really). Price check: B&H Photo not available | Best Buy not available