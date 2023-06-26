13-inch MacBook Pro M2 is cheaper than ever with a $200 saving at Amazon
$200 off to return to its lowest-ever price.
The MacBook Pro 13-inch with M2 may have been overshadowed on its release by the MacBook Air M2 that was announced at the same time, but the little laptop that could is still a solid piece of computer.
At full price, however, it makes little sense to buy one – the screen isn't as nice as the Air, the chassis is chunkier, and the keyboard not as nice to type on. At this lowest price over at Amazon, however, the MacBook Pro is a much more compelling prospect.
MacBook Pro 13-inch back to lowest price
MacBook Pro M2 |
$1299 $1099 at Amazon
This remains the lowest price on the MacBook Pro 13-inch with M2, with a large $200 saving. That makes the laptop cheaper than its MacBook Air stablemate, Which currently is out of stock at Amazon but usually retails for around $1249. We've seen this deal a few times, but its unlikely to get any lower – even over Prime Day.
The MacBook Pro M2 may not be the most compelling computer out there, with its aging design, large screen bezels, and loud cooling fans. If you want the Touch Bar, however, it's now your only new computer option, as all the other current model MacBooks have foregone the screen in place of a normal function row.
At this deal price, the MacBook Pro becomes a much more tempting option. Those shortcomings taste an awful lot less salty when you're saving so much money, and it is an excellent option if you're looking for the power of M2 but don't want to pay for a MacBook Air or a larger 14-inch MacBook Pro.
Of course, Prime Day is also around the corner, and with any luck, we'll see some of the best MacBook Prime Day deals. This one could see some extra discounts, although it's unlikely that we'll see much over the two days.
