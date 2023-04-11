Save $150 off MacBook Pro for the lowest price since February

The M2 Pro and Max models of the MacBook Pro came out last year to make the most powerful models of laptops that Apple has ever released. They also launched with hefty prices, with the base model 14-inch costing $2000 and the base model 16-inch version costing $2500. There have been some deals on the machines since release, and now there's a fresh saving to make sure that you can save when you buy a new MacBook.

This might not quite be the lowest price we've seen on these particular MacBooks, but it's still an excellent saving on a brilliant laptop.

Big savings on MacBook Pro

(opens in new tab) MacBook Pro M2 Pro | $1999 $1849 at Amazon (opens in new tab) This isn't the lowest price on the MacBook Pro that we've ever seen, but its only around $50 off. Either way, it's a great saving on a very nice laptop, and will help you save a little when you buy a new MacBook.

The new MacBook Pro 14 and 16-inch didn't change the design at all from the recent redesign of the MacBook Pro, with its sleek curves and chunky exterior. That redesign didn't need much changing, however – it came with incredible screens, some brilliant new IO, and even an SD card slot.

The models on offer here are 14-inch and 16-inch, and you can get them with 16GB of Unified RAM and M2 Pro chips. Both the Silver and the Space Gray are available for a reduced price, and you'll also save that same $150 if you opt for the larger 1TB SSD. If you've been looking for a new MacBook then this could be your sign to grab one and make sure that you've got one of the best MacBooks in your arsenal.

