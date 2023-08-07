Save $450 on a 14-inch M1 Pro MacBook Pro

Now that the M1 Pro MacBook Pro is almost 2 years old, we’re starting to see some truly epic deals on the previous model of Apple’s most powerful laptop line.

This deal is on the base model of Apple's pro laptop which saves you a monster $450 on its full price.

2021’s MacBook is still an epic deal

MacBook Pro M1 Pro | $1999 $1549 at expercom Still incredible

While it might be over a year old, the M1 Pro MacBook Pro is no slouch in all areas. It’s powerful, portable, and crucially, it’s $450 off.

The M1 Pro version of the MacBook Pro remains one of the best laptops that you can buy — especially when you find deals like this online. Expercom is a partner of Apple, so you know you’re getting an official computer, albeit one with a massive reduction.

This $450 discount is one of the best we’ve seen on a MacBook Pro with M1 Pro, and it comes with quick delivery within 2-4 business days. We’ve seen some deals on this machine at Amazon and B&H Photo before — and we’d still say that if you want different specs in your MacBook you should go there to see if there are any deals on specific models.

If you’re just looking for the base model, then this is a great deal that will save you loads of money.

Don’t worry about M1 Pro

Yes, M1 Pro is almost two years old — but it’s still an incredibly powerful chip. The M1 Pro MacBook Pro is an excellent computer to boot, and if people don’t look too hard or have a play with the ‘about this Mac’ menu, then it looks and feels almost identical to the latest M2 Pro models as well.

There’s TouchID, an incredibly high refresh rate display thanks to ProMotion alongside a 512GB SSD on board for lightning-fast storage. 16GB of RAM is still plenty for most tasks with M-series chips, and the 14-inch screen size strikes a great medium between size and portability.

There is, after all, a reason that the MacBook Pro continues to get 5-star reviews around the web — and this is the machine that started that tradition off.