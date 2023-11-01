The M3 MacBook Pro wallpaper has a cryptic message - can you spot it?
You’d have to be a pro to spot it.
If you have just preordered a brand new M3 MacBook Pro, one of the last things you will likely notice is the stock wallpaper. But, if you pay attention, you may be able to spot a fun little detail in it.
Apple is a company that enjoys a little bit of pageantry. From the ‘Scary Fast’ event going live late before Halloween or all the teases it does for its live streams, it always has something fun up its sleeve. If you take a look at the M3 MacBook site right now, you can have a look at the new wallpaper but there’s more to it than meets the eye.
A good spot
As spotted by Steve Moser on Threads, though it initially looks like just a mass of ridges on a black background, if you squint or catch it on the right angle, you can spot ‘Pro’ among all those lines. Though half of the iMore couldn’t spot it without my excellent artist’s rendition. As we discussed this fun easter egg, it was pointed out that this is not the only time Apple has done this.
The MacBook Air background, which you can spot below, also has Air written in the cryptic blues and yellows. Though it took a second for it to fully register for me, squinting at the background elucidated the problem. This extra attention to detail is part of what people love about Apple. When my black iPhone 15 Pro Max arrived, I was surprised to see a matching black background. It dynamically changes depending on the always-on display — a very nice little touch.
Were you able to spot Pro in the M3 MacBook Pro background or Air in the MacBook Air cover without us pointing it out? Have you spotted any more neat details in the background of Apple devices? If so, let us know in the iMore forum.
James is a staff writer and general Jack of all trades at iMore.
With a degree in Law and Media and being a little too young to move onto the next step of his law career, James started writing from his bedroom about games, movies, tech, and anything else he could think of. Within months, this turned into a fully-fledged career as a freelance journalist. Before joining iMore, he was a staff writer at Gfinity and saw himself published at sites like TechRadar, NME, and Eurogamer.
As his extensive portfolio implies, James was predominantly a games journalist before joining iMore and brings with him a unique perspective on Apple itself. When not working, he is trying to catch up with the movies and albums of the year, as well as finally finishing the Yakuza series. If you like Midwest emo music or pretentious indie games that will make you cry, he’ll talk your ear off.