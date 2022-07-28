Apple has released Safari Technology Preview 150

The latest version of Safari Technology Preview is here for anyone who wants to mess around with some of its latest experimental features.

Today, Apple released Safari Technology Preview 150. The latest version doesn't include any major features that end-users will notice but does include a number of notable updates for the underlying technology that powers the browser.

The latest version of Safari Technology Preview is an experimental version of Safari for users running a Mac that currently have the beta of macOS Ventura or macOS Monterey installed. The preview allows developers and the generally curious to test out the latest and greatest features of Apple's browser and provide feedback to the company before the public version goes live for everyone else.

Apple has noted in the release notes of Safari Technology Preview 150 that it has released a number of updates:

What's in Safari Technology Preview 150?

Apple has laid out in the release notes of Safari Technology Preview 150 that it has released a number of updates:

Web Inspector

CSS

Shadow DOM

JavaScript

Web Animations

Web Share

WebAuthn

Web API

Rendering

Accessibility

The company has also noted that some features like Shared Tab Groups do not work with this version of the browser.

Shared Tab Groups and syncing for Tab Groups, Website Settings, and Web Extensions are not enabled in this release.

The features released in the update are the usual round of bug fixes and enhancements rather than a significant feature that you can enjoy. Most users won't notice much but developers will have more to play with.

If you want, you can download (opens in new tab) Safari Technology Preview and test it out for yourself. You can check out the release notes (opens in new tab) of Safari Technology Preview 150 on the Apple Developer website.

It's currently unclear when the features in Safari Technology Preview 150 will make it to the general public. When it does, you'll probably have the new MacBook Air to run it on!