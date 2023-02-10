Concept brings the Dynamic Island to the Mac's dock

If the Dynamic Island could come to the Mac, what would it look like?

That's what one designer wondered. Andreas Storm took to Twitter today to share a concept for the Dynamic Dock, which reimagines the Dynamic Island for the iPhone 14 Pro and iPhone 14 Pro Max and brings a version of that to the Mac's dock.

As you can see in the video below, the Dynamic Dock concept adds a section to the dock that is basically a dynamic widget. In the video, the dynamic part of the dock changes between an Apple Music, Weather, and YouTube widget.

The Apple Music widget, which displays the album art and song information, allows you to either pause or skip to the next song. The Weather widget shows the current conditions with the same animation used in the iPhone, iPad, and Mac apps. The YouTube widget provides some shortcuts like the ability to search and go straight to the channels you are getting subscribed to.

It's a really cool concept and a great way to utilize space in the dock. It's also quite feasible as the widgets in the dock seem to be quite similar to the ones you can use on your iPhone and iPad, so developers would just need to adapt them to the Mac.

Check out the concept video on Twitter below:

Will we see a dynamic dock soon?Concept: https://t.co/GuLeuddTdx pic.twitter.com/SId16fcgs7February 10, 2023 See more

The Dynamic Island is more than a gimmick

Apple brought the Dynamic Island to the iPhone with the iPhone 14 Pro and iPhone 14 Pro Max back in September 2022. The feature, as Apple explains, "blends the line between hardware and software, adapting in real time to show important alerts, notifications, and activities."

There are already a number of apps that utilize the Dynamic Island. Flighty, one of the best flight-tracking apps, is one of those. I used it on a recent trip and, between the Dynamic Island and Live Activities on the Lock Screen, it made keeping up to date on traveling incredibly easy.

While the Dynamic Island is limited to the pro models right now, it is rumored that the feature will come to the iPhone 15 and iPhone 15 Plus later this year.