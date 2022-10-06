You can swipe your way around the Dynamic Island

Swiping is the UX of the future.

The iPhone 14 Pro and iPhone 14 Pro Max have been in the wild for a couple of weeks now, and one of the breakout features of the new phones is certainly the Dynamic Island.

While you may have seen plenty of breakdowns of the Dynamic Island, you may not have realized that there are more ways to interact with it other than tapping. One user took to Twitter to show that you can actually swipe your way around the Dynamic Island to expand or contract it.

It's pretty neat and fun to try out if you haven't come across it yet. You can check the video that shows it off on Twitter below:

How to control the Dynamic Island with swipes:- swipe toward center = collapse- swipe away from center = expandEven works with 2 activities, and rubber bands when max'ed out. pic.twitter.com/8tMrVbZrF0October 5, 2022 See more

The runaway feature of the iPhone 14 Pro

The Dynamic Island is Apple's new UI that works with the new cutout in the iPhone 14 Pro and iPhone 14 Pro Max.

As Apple explains, the feature "blends the line between hardware and software, adapting in real time to show important alerts, notifications, and activities."

The Dynamic Island enables new ways to interact with iPhone, featuring a design that blends the line between hardware and software, adapting in real time to show important alerts, notifications, and activities. With the introduction of the Dynamic Island, the TrueDepth camera has been redesigned to take up less of the display area. Without impeding content on the screen, the Dynamic Island maintains an active state to allow users easier access to controls with a simple tap-and-hold. Ongoing background activities like Maps, Music, or a timer remain visible and interactive, and third-party apps in iOS 16 that provide information like sports scores and ride-sharing with Live Activities can take advantage of the Dynamic Island.

The iPhone 14, iPhone 14 Pro, and iPhone 14 Pro Max are on sale now. The iPhone 14 Plus will launch worldwide on Friday, October 7.