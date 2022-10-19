Safari Technology Preview 156 fixes an issue with the Share Menu

The latest version of Safari Technology Preview is here for anyone who wants to mess around with some of its latest experimental features.

Today, Apple released Safari Technology Preview 156. The latest version doesn't include any major features that end-users will notice but does include a number of notable updates for the underlying technology that powers the browser.

The latest version of Safari Technology Preview is an experimental version of Safari for users running a Mac that currently have the beta of macOS Ventura or macOS Monterey installed. The preview allows developers and the generally curious to test out the latest and greatest features of Apple's browser and provide feedback to the company before the public version goes live for everyone else.

What's new with Safari Technology Preview 156?

Apple has laid out in the release notes of Safari Technology Preview 156 that it has released a number of updates:

Web Inspector

CSS

JavaScript

Rendering

Media

Web Animations

Accessibility

Web API

Safari Extensions

Bug Fixes

The company has noted that some features like Shared Tab Groups, syncing for Tab Groups, Website Settings, and Web Extensions do not work with this version of the browser. Other than that, the updates are more for developers than the regular Safari user.

The company has noted that a bug impacting the Share Menu has been fixed with this latest release.

If you want, you can download (opens in new tab) Safari Technology Preview and test it out for yourself. You can check out the release notes (opens in new tab) of Safari Technology Preview 156 on the Apple Developer website. It's currently unclear when the features in Safari Technology Preview 156 will make it to the general public.

If you want to try it on the latest software, you can try out macOS Ventura as a developer or public user as well through Apple's beta programs.

macOS Ventura and iPadOS 16 are planned to finally release to the public next week so get ready to update the rest of your Apple devices and enjoy the future!