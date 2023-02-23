New 15-inch MacBook Air, or maybe a Mac Pro, leaked in database

New entries in the Bluetooth Launch Studio database suggest that Apple is getting ready to announce a new Mac, although it's difficult to be sure which, if any, that will be.

The database can sometimes be used as an indicator that new products are on the horizon, with unannounced devices entered into the database ahead of their official unveiling. It's possible that's what's happening here.

If that is indeed the case we can likely look towards two possible arrivals; the 15-inch MacBook Air and the long-awaited Mac Pro.

Coming soon?

The new database entries, which were spotted by MacRumors (opens in new tab), don't explicitly say that they are for new Macs. However, they do reference previous macOS products which could suggest that these are indeed new Macs that are yet to be officially unveiled.

Rumors of a new, larger MacBook Air have been in the air for months now and it's a machine that would surely be the best MacBook for a whole host of people. We don't know an awful lot about it, however, although it seems likely to run Apple's M2 chip like the current M2 MacBook Air from 2022.

Moving on to the Mac Pro, that's a machine that we've been expecting Apple to announce for a long, long time. It's rumored to have a brand-new M2 Ultra at its heart, but the chassis is said to be identical to the one that currently wraps the Intel machine sat under some professionals' desks. That should ensure upgradability, although not in terms of CPU or RAM, we're told.

As for the database entry itself, it confirms that the latest Bluetooth 5.3 technology will be implemented. That means improved power efficiency and reliability, with many of Apple's recent releases also featuring the same Bluetooth 5.3 tech.

Whether or not this turns into products that you can actually buy remains to be seen, but we're already warming the credit cards up for that 15-inch MacBook Air.