Razer DeathAdder V3 HyperSpeed: The fan-favourite wireless mouse gets an upgrade

The Razer DeathAdder V3 HyperSpeed is a worthy upgrade to a classic mouse. Its excellent feature set makes it mightily appealing, whether you game or not.

The Razer DeathAdder is one of the world’s most popular gaming mice, so getting the next-generation version right is important. Fortunately, Razer has hit a home run with the DeathAdder V3 HyperSpeed, and it might even be a better purchase than its more expensive DeathAdder V3 Pro sibling.

Razer DeathAdder V3 HyperSpeed: Price and availability

The Razer DeathAdder V3 HyperSpeed costs $99.99/£99.99 and is available from Razer and third-party retailers.

Razer DeathAdder V3 HyperSpeed: What I love

The DeathAdder V3 HyperSpeed is Razer’s mid-range DeathAdder model. Yet despite that, it might actually be the shrewder choice over the high-end DeathAdder V3 Pro. Consider the differences:

The HyperSpeed has a slightly lower maximum DPI rating (26,000 versus 30,000), but unless you’re a top-level pro gamer, that difference is unlikely to matter

At 55g versus 63g, the HyperSpeed is lighter

It’s also much, much cheaper, with an asking price of $99.99/£99.99 against the Pro’s $159.99/£159.99

Sure, the Pro model has a far higher polling rate (8,000Hz versus 1,000Hz), but the lower rating will be fine for us mere mortals. If you really want to, you can buy Razer’s 8,000Hz polling dongle separately, but not doing so confers a significant battery benefit, with Razer noting the V3 HyperSpeed’s battery life drops from 100 hours to 20 when you jump from 1,000Hz to 8,000Hz.

So, the V3 HyperSpeed is looking like a strong choice then. What else is going for it? Well, Razer has adjusted the shape of its famous DeathAdder mouse with the new V3 HyperSpeed model, and it’s an excellent revision. The slightly swooping, ergonomic design fits snugly in your hand, and it’s a subtle enough curvature that it’s comfortable without feeling overengineered. Start using it and you’ll settle into it pretty much straight away.

Image 1 of 2 (Image credit: Future) (Image credit: Future)

As we mentioned above, this is one lightweight mouse. We weighed it at 54g, which Razer managed without poking holes in the mouse’s body like some rivals do. Its low weight is ideal whether you’re playing fast-paced twitch shooters or just don’t want to feel like you’re lugging a brick around your desk. Combined with the large pads on the mouse’s underside, it can swiftly glide over your mouse mat without a hitch, making it lovely and smooth in use.

The left and right buttons are enjoyably clicky. They’re a little on the loud side, but nothing too distracting. On the left-hand side are two well-placed thumb buttons that are easily within reach, no matter your grip type.

The DeathAdder V3 HyperSpeed’s scroll wheel is remarkably precise, which helps greatly when you’re changing weapons in the heat of a gaming session, although it is perhaps a touch too rigid. It would be good if we had a way to adjust its resistance, but it’s better than being overly loose.

You can connect the mouse to your Mac using the included USB-C to USB-A cable or wirelessly using Razer’s USB-A dongle. There’s a separate adapter that connects to the cable on one end and the USB-A dongle on the other, and it allows you to bring the wireless receiver much closer to the mouse, minimizing the risk of signal blockages. Alternatively, you can just use the plug-in USB-A receiver to minimize cable clutter on your desk.

Razer DeathAdder V3 HyperSpeed: What I don’t love

As with all of Razer’s products, the main issue right now is that the company’s Synapse companion app – which in this case is used to create macros, change button functions, and tweak mouse sensitivity, among other things – isn’t compatible with macOS. Razer says it’s working on a version that will work on your Mac, but it doesn’t know when it’ll be ready.

That presents some problems. For example, the side buttons do nothing out of the box, and without Synapse, you’ll need a third-party app to assign functions to them. It’s hardly ideal.

Image 1 of 2 (Image credit: Future) (Image credit: Future)

What’s also not ideal is the fact that both the included cable and the wireless dongle use USB-A connections, so you’ll need an adapter if you have a modern Mac. As well as that, the cable is not braided and so is prone to kinks, which can drag on your mouse mat.

It’s also worth noting that while the DeathAdder V3 HyperSpeed is capable of achieving an 8,000Hz polling rate, you’ll need to buy a separate $29.99/£29.99 dongle for that.

Razer DeathAdder V3 HyperSpeed: Competition

If you like Razer’s mice, the Viper V3 HyperSpeed is a good alternative. It has a symmetrical shape rather than the DeathAdder’s curved design, has much more battery life but is a chunk heavier, and has a cheaper price of $69.99/£69.99.

You could also try the Logitech G703 Lightspeed, an ergonomically designed gaming mouse with a 1,000Hz polling rate and 25,600 DPI sensitivity. It’ll cost you $99.99/£94.99.

(Image credit: Future)

Razer DeathAdder V3 HyperSpeed: Should you buy it?

You should buy this if…

You want a great mouse that can do a bit of everything

You want quality without breaking the bank

You prefer lightweight mice

You shouldn’t buy this if…

You don’t want to look for third-party apps that let you adjust mouse settings

You want pro-level performance

You don’t want to buy USB-A adapters for your Mac

Razer DeathAdder V3 HyperSpeed: Verdict

