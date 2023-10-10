Samsung's 5K ViewFinity S9 is already a potent Studio Display rival, and with $300 off it's a no-brainer
Just $1,299.
Samsung's ViewFinity S9 is arguably already the better choice over Apple's own Studio Display if you want a 5K monitor for Mac. It offers the same 5K detail, a matte finish that costs extra on the Apple version, great connectivity, and a 4K webcam that trounces the Studio Display's 12MP offering.
Hilariously, Samsung's ViewFinity even supports AirPlay, unlike the Studio Display. That means you can cast from your iPhone, iPad, or Mac directly to the display. It's also a smart TV and can be used with all the usual apps when work is over.
At $1,599, the same price as the Studio Display, it's a clear winner, at $300 off it's a no-brainer.
Samsung ViewFinity S9 — the clear winner
SAMSUNG 27" ViewFinity S9 Series 5K Computer Monitor |
$1,599 $1,299 at Amazon
A stunning Studio Display rival
With a remote, AirPlay, and a 4K webcam, why would you choose the Studio Display over this?
Price check: B&H Photo $1,599 | Best Buy $1,299
The ViewFinity S9 boasts the same 5K (5120 x 2880) resolution as the Studio Display. That means it can display macOS Sonoma at double the size of 4K without screwing up the proportions, a need for many Mac users that inspired the Studio Display.
Thanks to Thunderbolt 4 and a DisplayPort, it arguably has better connectivity than the Studio Display for both Mac and Windows. The 4K webcam is also a clear jump over the 12MP Studio Display webcam.
As noted, this even comes with AirPlay, a feature for casting Apple devices to your display that even Apple's own display lacks. What's more, it's got smart functionality built-in so you can also use it to watch your favorite shows on Netflix, YouTube, and beyond. Oh, and there's also a remote control you don't get with the Studio Display.
