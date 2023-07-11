This Prime Day dock from Anker is the only connectivity deal you need

A dock is the perfect way to expand the connectivity of your MacBook, and they don't come much better than this Anker Triple Display 563. This USB-C docking station is a great pick thanks to its 10-in-1 connectivity, offering Dual HDMI ports, DisplayPort, charging, Ethernet, USB-C, USB-A, and as audio.

Usually $249, this is great value at $179 and a superb way to turn your MacBook into the perfect workstation. As the name suggests, it can power up to three monitors, as long as your Mac can do the legwork.

Prime Day dock deals

Anker Triple Display 563 USB C Docking Station(10-in-1)| $249 $179 at Amazon This Anker dock can power three displays and your MacBook, all while expanding USB connectivity, adding ethernet, and an audio jack to your setup!

While a MacBook is a fantastic piece of hardware, constraints mean that they are quite limited on ports, especially the MacBook Air. If you're working from home or in an office, a dock is a great way to expand your connectivity, and by proxy your productivity.

There are plenty of cheaper docks around, but Anker is a household name in quality peripherals and we've reviewed countless items from them throughout the years.

Specifically, you're getting 2 HDMI ports, a DisplayPort, a 100W Power Delivery port (connects to host), a USB-C 3.2 Gen 1 port, a USB-A 3.2 Gen 1 port, 2 USB-A 2.0 ports, an Ethernet port, and an AUX in/out port.

100W charging is more than enough for any of Apple's MacBooks, meaning you can eliminate troublesome power cords.

Usually $249, this is a relatively new model from Anker, making this the first significant discount we've seen in our price tracking.

If you don't have a MacBook to go with it, why not check out the best Prime Day MacBook deals currently available.