This Samsung Back to School deal gets you a 5K Studio display alternative for $690

If you're headed back to school or college later this year and you're in the market for a stunning new Mac monitor, then I've just found the best deal going.
The Samsung 27-inch Viewfinity S9 is a 5K Studio Display alternative with a 4K webcam and smart TV features. It is perfect for any desktop Mac or as a MacBook monitor, delivering a stunning resolution perfect for editing and viewing content as well as productivity.
We normally recommend this at hefty discounts of around $600, bringing the price of $1,599 down to just $899. Right now, however, you can get one in Samsun's Back to School sale for just $690. Simply head to Samsung's website, and select the Samsung Education Offers Program at the top of the listing to unlock that incredible discount.
Samsung ViewFinity S9 now just $690
SAMSUNG 27" ViewFinity S9 Series 5K | $1,599 $690 at Samsung
With a 4K webcam, great connectivity, 5K detail, AirPlay, and Smart TV functionality, this 5K monitor trumps the Apple Studio Display.
Price check: B&H Photo $1,599 | Best Buy $1,299
Having a 5K display is vital if you're a Mac user because that 2880p resolution lets you run macOS at full size without compromising any of the proportions, hence the clamor for a Studio Display in the first play. Like Apple's offering, Samsung delivers 600 nits of brightness, and it also has a pretty sleek metal design. The standard stand is also height-adjustable, and there is a paid extra with the Studio display.
Perhaps the coolest feature is Smart TV apps, the ViewFinity S9 doubles as a smart TV complete with a remote and support for Apple AirPlay, so you can cast content from a Mac, iPhone, or iPad directly to the screen.
Connectivity is powered by one Thunderbolt 4 port and one DisplayPort.
This is the lowest price we've ever seen on this monitor, more than 50% off and more than half the price of Apple's Studio Display.
