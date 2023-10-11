We love Keychron keyboards for Mac, and this Amazon Prime sale includes one that costs just $29

The undisputed king of the mechanical keyboard is Keychron. There's a reason they feature in our best mechanical keyboards round-up, and why they consistently score 4, 4.5, and 5 stars in our reviews.

Right now in the Amazon Prime Big Deal Days event, there's a massive blowout sale on every Keychron model imaginable, and there are a lot! Highlights include the new C3 Pro which costs just $29, or the amazing V1, the best budget mechanical keyboard on the market, which is now just $59.

Keychron Amazon Prime sales — from $29

Keychron C3 Pro | $45 $29 at Amazon An insane deal Do not scratch your eyes, this really is a $29 mechanical keyboard from Keychron. It features either brown or red switches and works on both Mac and Windows. Price check: B&H Photo not available | Best Buy not available

Keychron K2 Version 2 | $99 $79 at Amazon A compact number This 75% compact wireless option is available with Gateron Blue or Brown switches and has 7 days of battery life under normal use. There's also RBG backlighting to improve your frame rates while gaming (not really). Price check: B&H Photo not available | Best Buy not available

Keychron V1 wired Custom | $89 $59 at Amazon The best custom option This customizable option is the perfect entry-level option so you can start replacing keycaps, switches, gaskets, plates, foam, and more to your heart's content. Price check: B&H Photo not available | Best Buy not available

Keychron K10 Full Size | $89 $71 at Amazon A big one If you want a full-size Keychron, this K10 is the one for you, now just $71 instead of $90. It has 104 keys, Bluetooth, and a Mac layout that also works with Windows. Price check: B&H Photo not available | Best Buy not available

This is but a snippet, and there are even more deals to be had:

There are deals on literally every keyboard Keychron makes, including 30% off the wired S1 series, and more. If you can't decide, or don't know where to start, you can see all the Keychron deals in one place below: