We love Keychron keyboards for Mac, and this Amazon Prime sale includes one that costs just $29
Get an awesome mechanical keyboard for just $25.
The undisputed king of the mechanical keyboard is Keychron. There's a reason they feature in our best mechanical keyboards round-up, and why they consistently score 4, 4.5, and 5 stars in our reviews.
Right now in the Amazon Prime Big Deal Days event, there's a massive blowout sale on every Keychron model imaginable, and there are a lot! Highlights include the new C3 Pro which costs just $29, or the amazing V1, the best budget mechanical keyboard on the market, which is now just $59.
Keychron Amazon Prime sales — from $29
Keychron C3 Pro |
$45 $29 at Amazon
An insane deal
Do not scratch your eyes, this really is a $29 mechanical keyboard from Keychron. It features either brown or red switches and works on both Mac and Windows. Price check: B&H Photo not available | Best Buy not available
Keychron K2 Version 2 |
$99 $79 at Amazon
A compact number
This 75% compact wireless option is available with Gateron Blue or Brown switches and has 7 days of battery life under normal use. There's also RBG backlighting to improve your frame rates while gaming (not really).
Price check: B&H Photo not available | Best Buy not available
Keychron V1 wired Custom |
$89 $59 at Amazon
The best custom option
This customizable option is the perfect entry-level option so you can start replacing keycaps, switches, gaskets, plates, foam, and more to your heart's content.
Price check: B&H Photo not available | Best Buy not available
Keychron K10 Full Size |
$89 $71 at Amazon
A big one
If you want a full-size Keychron, this K10 is the one for you, now just $71 instead of $90. It has 104 keys, Bluetooth, and a Mac layout that also works with Windows.
Price check: B&H Photo not available | Best Buy not available
This is but a snippet, and there are even more deals to be had:
- Keychron Q2 Wired Custom Mechanical Keyboard -
$199$159 at Amazon
- Keychron Q5 Wired Custom Mechanical Keyboard -
$225$180 at Amazon
There are deals on literally every keyboard Keychron makes, including 30% off the wired S1 series, and more. If you can't decide, or don't know where to start, you can see all the Keychron deals in one place below:
