Your 13-inch M2 MacBook Air just got its first ultra-slim Otterbox case
Keep that little laptop safe.
Case and accessory maker Otterbox has announced a new line of thin and light cases for the 13-inch M2 MacBook Air.
The Limen series is available in four different colors and promises to protect Apple's little notebook from all of the usual bumps and scrapes that a laptop can expect to endure. And all while avoiding adding unnecessary bulk and weight, too.
The new cases are available now for $99.95 although there's no sign of a 15-inch version at the moment.
Military standard
Otterbox says that its new case is rated for military standard MIL-STD-810G 516.6, which sounds impressive. It's also designed to be non-slip thanks to special feet that are built to provide a secure base for your laptop operations.
Other notable features include easy access to all ports and vents as well as full-coverage scratch resistance to make sure your MacBook of pride and joy looks good as new for longer. There's also a protective bumper to ensure that it doesn't get damaged from any particularly nasty jolts, too.
"Wrap your MacBook Air (13-inch, M2, 2022) with Lumen Series for custom-sized defense against drops and scratches," the Otterbox blurb reads. "Stylish and expressive, this MacBook Air cover is ultra slim with grippy edges, making it hard to drop. Plus, it has a resilient bumper to take impacts and non-slip feet so your laptop won’t slide around."
Anyone looking for a little extra protection for their M2 13-inch MacBook Air can order the Lumen case direct from Otterbox right now. Buyers can also choose to order their new case from the Apple Store as well, something that might be worth considering if you've one of those Back to School gift cards that need to be used up.
All you have to do now is choose a color, although there's a nice clear option for people who want to be able to see their chosen MacBook Air color instead.
Master your iPhone in minutes
iMore offers spot-on advice and guidance from our team of experts, with decades of Apple device experience to lean on. Learn more with iMore!
Oliver Haslam has written about Apple and the wider technology business for more than a decade with bylines on How-To Geek, PC Mag, iDownloadBlog, and many more. He has also been published in print for Macworld, including cover stories. At iMore, Oliver is involved in daily news coverage and, not being short of opinions, has been known to 'explain' those thoughts in more detail, too.
Having grown up using PCs and spending far too much money on graphics card and flashy RAM, Oliver switched to the Mac with a G5 iMac and hasn't looked back. Since then he's seen the growth of the smartphone world, backed by iPhone, and new product categories come and go. Current expertise includes iOS, macOS, streaming services, and pretty much anything that has a battery or plugs into a wall. Oliver also covers mobile gaming for iMore, with Apple Arcade a particular focus. He's been gaming since the Atari 2600 days and still struggles to comprehend the fact he can play console quality titles on his pocket computer.