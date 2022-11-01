Your next MacBook could get a new camera, but not where you expect

A German patent appears to show a MacBook with a rear-mounted camera, perhaps mounted by magnets, that would also include support for Face ID. The patent also suggests that the camera could be extremely capable, perhaps offering similar features to those used in Apple's best iPhones.

While Macs have long had cameras on the front for video calls and other relatively simplistic uses, adding a camera to the back of a device would be a first for Apple's notebook lineup.

Cameras everywhere

Multiple images found in a patent discovered by Patently Apple show a number of configurations for a new back camera, including some that are built into the lid and others that would attach via magnets.

Most notable is the suggestion that iPhone 14 Pro-like cameras could be used, while there is also provision for LiDAR scanners and facial recognition systems. That could potentially open the door to Face ID being added to future Macs. With that in mind, a future Mac could potentially remain closed until a Face ID challenge has been satisfied. As the report notes, that would be an industry first and increase security for those using Apple's notebooks.

It's worth pointing out that this patent also shows the front camera notch that is currently employed by Apple's MacBook Air and 14 and 16-inch MacBook Pro, suggesting at least part of it is based in reality. That's important considering the fact that Apple patents almost everything its engineers design — and patents don't necessarily mean future products and features.

How useful a rear-facing camera on a MacBook would be is a matter for debate, although the potential Face ID wrinkle does make things more interesting. If Apple can't build Face ID into the MacBook's screen for whatever reason, attaching it to the back could be the next best thing.