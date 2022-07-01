M1 Pro and M1 Max arrive 14-inch MacBook Pro (2021) Still a powerful choice 13-inch MacBook Pro (2022) The 14-inch MacBook Pro is a beast with all of the latest Apple laptop features. Still, it's going to cost you at least two grand to get started, which is much more than the 13-inch model. From $1,999 at Apple Pros New design

Choice of SoC

More CPU, GPU, and everything else Cons Doesn't have a Touch Bar

Less battery life

Expensive

Heavier Display size isn't the only thing separating this model from the 14-inch model. That doesn't necessarily mean you shouldn't consider this one, however. Still, it's probably not the best choice for most. From $1,299 at Apple Pros Decent starting price

Comes with Apple M2 SoC

Has Touch Bar

More battery life Cons Inferior camera

Storage limits

Less of everything except battery life

There has been some big changes made to the MacBook Pro lineup in recent years thanks to the introduction of Apple silicon in 2020. Two of those changes are presented here. On one side you have the 14-inch MacBook Pro that was introduced in 2021. On the other, the 13-inch 2022 MacBook Pro. Though both include the "Pro" label, only one of these deserves it as you'll read below. Both laptops are among our favorite Macs on the market.

14-inch MacBook Pro (2021) vs. 13-inch MacBook Pro (2022): Breaking it down

When it comes to the 14-inch MacBook Pro (2021), nearly everything is better than the 13-inch MacBook Pro (2022), from its display size and quality to its system-on-a-chip to its memory and storage options. The result is perhaps one of the biggest jumps between two MacBook Pro models in the history of the product.

14-inch MacBook Pro (2021) 13-inch MacBook Pro (2022) Cost From $1,999 From $1,299 Display 14.2-inch Liquid Retina XDR display 13.3-inch Retina Resolution 3024x1964 pixels 2560x1600 pixels Security Touch ID Touch Bar with Touch ID CPU Up to 10-core 8-core GPU Up to 32-core 10-core Memory 16GB M1 Pro

32GB M1 Pro

64GB M1 Max 8GB M1

8GB M2

16GB M2

24GB M2 Storage 512GB

1TB

2TB

4TB

8TB 256GB

512GB

1TB

2TB Ports Three Thunderbolt 4 (USB-C) ports

HDMI port

SDXC card slot Two Thunderbolt / USB 4 ports Camera 1080p FaceTime HD camera 720p FaceTime HD camera Audio High-fidelity six-speaker sound system with force-canceling woofers Stereo speakers with high dynamic range Headphone jack 3.5 mm headphone jack with advanced support for high-impedance headphones 3.5 mm headphone jack with advanced support for high-impedance headphones Dimensions 0.61 x 12.31 x 8.71 inches 0.61 x 11.97 x 8.36 inches Weight 3.5 pounds 3.0 pounds Battery Life 17 hours 20 hours MagSafe & Fast Charging Yes No

On the 14-inch model, you'll find an M1 Pro or M1 Max, including CPU up to 10-core and GPU up to 32-core. This compares to 8-core CPU and 10-core GPU on the smaller model. Moving onto memory and storage, the 2021 model offers 16GB, 32GB, or 64GB of memory vs. 8GB, 16GB, or 24GB on the 13-inch model. Storage sizes on the larger version include 512GB, 1TB, 2GB, 4GB, and 8GB. On the other, your choice comes down to 256GB, 512GB, 1TB, or 4TB.

Despite being a few months older, the 14-inch MacBook Pro offers significant exhancements not seen on the other one. Starting with the display, 14-inch MacBook Pro (2021) has the first Liquid Retina XDR display on a MacBook Pro with a resolution of 3024x1964 pixels. On the 13-inch model, it's a general Retina display with 2560x1600 pixels. The 2021 MacBook Pro also includes a better FaceTime camera system. And yes, MagSafe is back on this model, alongside three Thunderbolt 4 (USB-C) ports, an HDMI port, and an SDXC card slot.

There are a few areas where the 13-inch MacBook Pro bests the 14-inch model. First, the newer version is 0.5 pounds lighter. Second, it also offers three more hours of battery life between charges. However, it's the older model that comes with MagSafe, which provides fast charging up to 50% in just 30 minutes.

Finally, there's Touch Bar, a long-suffering MacBook Pro feature that's not found on either 14- or 16-inch MacBook Pro, but remains on the 13-inch version. It's up to you to decide whether this is a pro or con.

14-inch MacBook Pro (2021) vs. 13-inch MacBook Pro (2022): Which should you buy?

It's obvious which of the two MacBook Pro models is better — and it's not the 2022 version. From a more prominent and better display to significantly improved internals, the 14-inch MacBook Pro (2021) is a cutting-edge beast that is now (along with the 16-inch model) the best MacBook Pro on the market.

And yet, there's no denying the cost of admission is much higher for the 14-inch model. At the entry point, you'll save $700 by going a little bit smaller. For that, you'll still receive an M2 series SoC and one excellent laptop.

Who should buy the 14-inch MacBook Pro (2021)?

For most folks, spend the extra cash and go with the newest model. As a result, you'll own the latest and greatest and have more ways to customize your purchase. Yes, you'll be spending more, but if more speed, memory, and storage are needed, it will be worth it.

Who should buy the 13-inch MacBook Pro (2022)?

If you're looking to save some cash, don't need 4TB or 8TB of storage or increased memory, and really like Touch ID, go with the 13-inch MacBook Pro. You'll get better battery life, which is the most important factor for some buyers.

