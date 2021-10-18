M1 Pro and M1 Max arrive 14-inch MacBook Pro (2021) Still a powerful choice 13-inch MacBook Pro (2020) The 14-inch MacBook Pro is a beast with all of the latest Apple laptop features. Still, it's going to cost you at least two grand to get started and much more than the 13-inch model. From $1999 at Apple Pros New design

Choice of SoC

More CPU, GPU, and everything else Cons Doesn't have a Touch Bar

Less battery life

Expensive

Heavier Display size isn't the only thing separating this model and the newest one. That doesn't necessarily mean you shouldn't consider this one, however. This option still packs a punch a year after its debut. From $1299 at Apple Pros Decent starting price

Comes with Apple M1 SoC

Has Touch Bar

More battery life Cons Older model

Less of everything except battery life

The 2020 MacBook Pro with M1 is already one of the best MacBook on the market. No doubt, once the reviews come out, the 14-inch MacBook Pro (2021) will also join the list. The newer model has a lot more bells and whistles than the older one. However, it should, given its much higher price that only grows as you add more advanced specs.

14-inch MacBook Pro (2021) vs. 13-inch MacBook Pro (2020): Breaking it down

When it comes to the 14-inch MacBook Pro (2021), nearly everything is better than the 13-inch MacBook Pro (2020), from its display size and quality to its system-on-a-chip to its memory and storage options. The result is perhaps one of the biggest jumps between two MacBook Pro models in the history of the product.

14-inch MacBook Pro (2021) 13-inch MacBook Pro (2020) Cost From $1999 From $1299 Display 14.2-inch Liquid Retina XDR display 13.3-inch Retina Resolution 3024 by 1964 pixels 2560 x 1600 pixels Security Touch ID Touch Bar with Touch ID CPU Up to 10-core 8-core GPU Up to 32-core 8-core Memory 16GB M1 Pro

32GB M1 Pro

64GB M1 Max 8GB M1

16GB M1 Storage 512GB

1TB

2TB

4TB

8TB 256GB

512GB

1TB

2TB Ports Three Thunderbolt 4 (USB-C) ports

HDMI port

SDXC card slot Two Thunderbolt / USB 4 ports Camera 1080p FaceTime HD camera 720p FaceTime HD camera Audio High-fidelity six-speaker sound system with force-canceling woofers Stereo speakers with high dynamic range Headphone jack 3.5 mm headphone jack with advanced support for high-impedance headphones 3.5 mm headphone jack Dimensions 0.61 x 12.31 x 8.71 inches 0.61 x 11.97 x 8.36 inches Weight 3.5 pounds 3.0 pounds Battery Life 17 hours 20 hours MagSafe & Fast Charging Yes No

On the newer model, you'll find an M1 Pro or M1 Max, which includes CPU up to 10-core and GPU up to 32-core. This compares to 8-core CPU and 8-core GPU on the older model. Moving onto memory and storage, the 2021 model offers 16GB, 32GB, or 64GB of memory vs. 8GB or 16GB on the 13-inch model. Storage sizes on the new version include 512GB, 1TB, 2GB, 4GB, and 8GB. On the earlier model, your choice comes down to 256GB, 512GB, 1TB, or 4TB.

There have also been significant updates to both the display and available ports on the newer model. In addition, the 14-inch MacBook Pro (2021) has the first Liquid Retina XDR display on a MacBook Pro with a resolution of 3024 by 1964 pixels. On the 13-inch model, it's a general Retina display with 2560 x 1600 pixels.

The 2021 MacBook Pro also includes a better FaceTime camera system and an improved headphone jack. And yes, MagSafe is back on this model, alongside three Thunderbolt 4 (USB-C) ports, an HDMI port, and an SDXC card slot.

There are a few areas where the 13-inch MacBook Pro bests the newer model. First, the older version is 0.5 pounds lighter. Second, it also offers three more hours of battery life between charges. However, it's the newer model that comes with MagSafe 4, which provides fast-charging up to 50% in just 30 minutes.

Finally, there's Touch Bar, a long-suffering MacBook Pro feature that's not found on the newer models. It's up to you to decide whether this is a pro or con. For this writer, the removal of Touch Bar is disappointing.

14-inch MacBook Pro (2021) vs. 13-inch MacBook Pro (2020): Which should you buy?

It's obvious which of the two MacBook Pro models is better — and it's not the older one. From a more prominent and better display to significantly improved internals, the 14-inch MacBook Pro (2021) is a cutting-edge beast that now becomes (along with the all-new 16-inch model) the best MacBook Pro on the market.

And yet, there's no denying the cost of admission is much higher for the 14-inch model. At the entry point, you'll save $700 by going a little bit smaller. For that, you'll still receive an M1 series SoC and one excellent laptop.

Who should buy the 14-inch MacBook Pro (2021)?

For most folks, spend the extra cash and go with the newest model. As a result, you'll own the latest and greatest and have more ways to customize your purchase. Yes, you'll be spending more, but if more speed, memory, and storage are needed, it will be worth it.

Who should buy the 13-inch MacBook Pro (2020)?

If you're looking to save some cash, don't need 4TB or 8TB of storage or increased memory, and really like Touch ID, go with the year-old model. Better still, watch for a discount that will bring the price down even further. But, of course, you'll still find an M1 inside and even get more battery life between charges.

