MacBook Pro delivery dates are improving for some customers

When Apple announced the new 14-inch and 16-inch MacBook Pro at its "Unleashed" event this week, customers were quick to preorder the new machines. That led delivery dates for the new laptops to quickly slip from as soon as October to as far out as December.

Thankfully, some customers who preordered the new MacBook Pro are getting updates from Apple saying that their delivery date is getting bumped up. iJustine, for example, saw her delivery date improve from December to November.

Oooh what a treat!! Also got an updated delivery date for my M1 Max Mac! From Dec to Nov 🙏🏻 anyone else?

Oooh what a treat!! Also got an updated delivery date for my M1 Max Mac! From Dec to Nov 🙏🏻 anyone else? pic.twitter.com/qyABs8HG3j — iJustine (@ijustine) October 19, 2021

The new 14-inch and 16-inch MacBook Pro features the company's new M1 Pro and M1 Max processors, Apple's latest chips that take the M1 to new performance levels. The new laptops feature a mini-LED display, all of the ports, MagSafe charging, a notch, and more.

Preorders for the new MacBook Pro are open now and the laptop will officially release next week on Tuesday, October 26.

In addition to announcing the new MacBook Pro, Apple also unveiled its new 3rd generation AirPods, new colors for the HomePod mini, and a new subscription tier for Apple Music: the Voice plan.