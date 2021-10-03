MacBook Pro inventory scarce amid rumors of imminent refresh

What you need to know
- In-store availability of the 16-inch MacBook Pro is hard to find right now.
- The laptop is still available for shipping, but finding it in-store is a tough task.
- The inventory issue is curious as Apple is rumored to be releasing a new model this month.
In-store inventory of the 16-inch MacBook Pro is lacking right now.
As spotted by YouTuber Luke Miani, inventory of the current generation of the 16-inch MacBook Pro is scarce in Apple Stores. Upon checking the Apple Store website, he realized that all of the retail stores around him had no stock of the laptop.
I personally checked the Apple Stores around my area as well and found that there was no inventory to be found at all for the ten stores that showed up in my search. The laptop, despite being available for shipping, appears to be disappearing from Apple Stores all over the place.
The finding is very curious and could be one more indication that Apple plans to release a new 14-inch and 16-inch MacBook Pro at a virtual event in October. Rumors of the redesigned MacBook Pro, powered by a yet unannounced Apple Silicon processor, have been swirling for about a year now.
The rumored MacBook Pro is expected to feature a new design, mini-LED display, and upgraded Apple Silicon processor. it is also expected to ditch the Touch Bar and bring back a number of connections including HDMI and an SD card.
No matter what MacBook Pro you are rocking, Best 4K monitors for Mac 2021
One of the biggest selling points of the new iPhone 13 Pro is the camera
The iPhone 13 Pro brings a new ProMotion display, faster 5G connectivity, A15 Bionic, and so much more. But what about that impressive new camera system? Here are our first impressions.
iPhone 13 still ships with earphones in France because of this law
As was the case with iPhone 12, the iPhone 13 in France ships inside a larger box containing Apple's Lightning earbuds because of laws regarding electromagnetic radiation exposure for children.
Apple TV+ shares teaser for Kevin Durant basketball show 'Swagger'
A new show, based on the experiences of Kevin Durant, will debut on Apple TV+ next month — and now we have a teaser trailer.
Get 4K for your Mac with these great monitors
To get the most out of your Mac, you need a beautiful display. A 4K monitor is a huge step in the right direction. Here are the best 4K monitors for your Mac.