MacBook Pro inventory scarce amid rumors of imminent refresh

In-store inventory of the 16-inch MacBook Pro is lacking right now.

As spotted by YouTuber Luke Miani, inventory of the current generation of the 16-inch MacBook Pro is scarce in Apple Stores. Upon checking the Apple Store website, he realized that all of the retail stores around him had no stock of the laptop.

There are 12 Apple Stores within a 30 mile radius of me and not one of them has a single 16 inch MacBook Pro in stock... coincidence? I think not pic.twitter.com/EQlRyQ8b6v — Luke Miani (@LukeMiani) October 2, 2021

I personally checked the Apple Stores around my area as well and found that there was no inventory to be found at all for the ten stores that showed up in my search. The laptop, despite being available for shipping, appears to be disappearing from Apple Stores all over the place.

The finding is very curious and could be one more indication that Apple plans to release a new 14-inch and 16-inch MacBook Pro at a virtual event in October. Rumors of the redesigned MacBook Pro, powered by a yet unannounced Apple Silicon processor, have been swirling for about a year now.

The rumored MacBook Pro is expected to feature a new design, mini-LED display, and upgraded Apple Silicon processor. it is also expected to ditch the Touch Bar and bring back a number of connections including HDMI and an SD card.

