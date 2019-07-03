Last month, Apple launched a voluntary recall for a limited number of 2015 15-inch Retina MacBook Pros sold between 2015 and 2017. The recall was over an overheating issue related to the battery and one owner specifically experienced the worst case scenario effect and posted images of exactly what could happen to a MacBook Pro. It isn't pretty.

First spotted by PetaPixel, Steven Gagne, a designer from Florida, posted images on Facebook of his seared and destroyed 15-inch MacBook Pro and brief description of what happened.

Here's what Gagne said in his post: