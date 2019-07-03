What you need to know
- A MacBook Pro owner posted images of Facebook of his notebook affected by the recall issue.
- His MacBook Pro blew up, searing the computer and filling the house with smoke and strong chemical odor.
- Luckily his computer was on a coffee table so the damage was kept to a minimum.
Last month, Apple launched a voluntary recall for a limited number of 2015 15-inch Retina MacBook Pros sold between 2015 and 2017. The recall was over an overheating issue related to the battery and one owner specifically experienced the worst case scenario effect and posted images of exactly what could happen to a MacBook Pro. It isn't pretty.
First spotted by PetaPixel, Steven Gagne, a designer from Florida, posted images on Facebook of his seared and destroyed 15-inch MacBook Pro and brief description of what happened.
Here's what Gagne said in his post:
Monday night while we were in bed, the battery in my #MacBookPro blew and a small fire filled my house with smoke. You can imagine how quickly I jumped out of bed. The sound of it was what first threw me for a loop; but then the smell of a strong chemical/burning smell is what got me. Normally I keep my MacBook either on my couch or in a basket with notebooks, journals, etc. Thankfully, I uncharacteristically left it on my coffee table, and I really believe that this prevented my house from burning down.
The post highlights the danger of the recall and should be a warning to all owners of the recalled MacBook Pro model to take in their notebooks in for repair as soon as possible. Luckily, no one was harmed in Gagne's experience, but that might not always be the case.
If you own a 2015 15-inch MacBook Pro and aren't sure if your notebook is affected by the recall, go to Apple's recall page and type in the serial number. If your notebook is included in the recall, we strongly urge you to take advantage of Apple's free repair service.
