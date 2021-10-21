MacBook Pro preorders now 'Preparing to Ship' for some customers

What you need to know
- Some customers are seeing their MacBook Pro preorder change to "Preparing to Ship" status.
- The laptop will officially release on Tuesday, October 26.
When Apple announced the new 14-inch and 16-inch MacBook Pro at its "Unleashed" event earlier this week, most customers found that their preorder would not be delivered until November or, for some, as far out as December.
Of course, some people were quick to the preorder and will be getting their new MacBook Pro next week when the laptop is set to release. Some of those customers are starting to see their preorders change to the "Preparing to Ship" status, an expected update as Apple will most likely ship the laptop over the weekend to get onto people's doorsteps on Tuesday.
The new 14-inch and 16-inch MacBook Pros feature the company's new M1 Pro and M1 Max processors, a mini-LED display, MagSafe charging, a new keyboard, and the return of a number of ports.
Preorders for the new MacBook Pro are open now and the laptop will officially release next week on Tuesday, October 26.
In addition to announcing the new MacBook Pro, Apple also unveiled its new 3rd generation AirPods, new colors for the HomePod mini, and a new subscription tier for Apple Music at its event this week.
We may earn a commission for purchases using our links. Learn more.
