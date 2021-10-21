Save on M1 iPad Pro: $100 off at Amazon

We may earn a commission for purchases using our links. Learn more.

Almost on the way

MacBook Pro preorders now 'Preparing to Ship' for some customers

For all of those who are lucky enough to get it on release day/week.
Joe Wituschek

Apple Macbook Pro 14 16 InchSource: Apple

What you need to know

  • Some customers are seeing their MacBook Pro preorder change to "Preparing to Ship" status.
  • The laptop will officially release on Tuesday, October 26.

When Apple announced the new 14-inch and 16-inch MacBook Pro at its "Unleashed" event earlier this week, most customers found that their preorder would not be delivered until November or, for some, as far out as December.

Of course, some people were quick to the preorder and will be getting their new MacBook Pro next week when the laptop is set to release. Some of those customers are starting to see their preorders change to the "Preparing to Ship" status, an expected update as Apple will most likely ship the laptop over the weekend to get onto people's doorsteps on Tuesday.

The new 14-inch and 16-inch MacBook Pros feature the company's new M1 Pro and M1 Max processors, a mini-LED display, MagSafe charging, a new keyboard, and the return of a number of ports.

VPN Deals: Lifetime license for $16, monthly plans at $1 & more

Preorders for the new MacBook Pro are open now and the laptop will officially release next week on Tuesday, October 26.

In addition to announcing the new MacBook Pro, Apple also unveiled its new 3rd generation AirPods, new colors for the HomePod mini, and a new subscription tier for Apple Music at its event this week.

Powerful computing for all

14 Inch Macbook Pro

14-inch MacBook Pro (2021)

The newest and best

The 14-inch MacBook Pro (2021) comes with an M1 Pro or M1 Max SoC that's fast, secure, and available with the most memory and storage options. Did we mention that incredible display and that it comes with MagSafe?!

We may earn a commission for purchases using our links. Learn more.

Joe Wituschek

Joe Wituschek

Joe Wituschek has been in the technology industry for over a decade. Formerly Apple, Joe now covers the company as a news writer for iMore. Connect with Joe on Twitter @joewituschek.