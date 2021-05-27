What you need to know
- A WebKit exploit exists that could allow the execution of malicious code on a Mac, iPhone, and iPad.
- Researchers told Apple how to fix the issue three weeks ago, but it still hasn't been done.
A security exploit that could allow malicious code to be run on Macs, iPhones, and iPads hasn't been fixed despite someone telling Apple how to do so three weeks ago. The flaw relates to WebKit across macOS, iOS, and iPadOS.
Webkit is what powers Safari and a number of similar web browsers and the bug appears to be related to AudioWorklet which manages audio output from web pages. When exploited, the bug could allow malicious code to be run as reported by ArsTechnica.
But most notable is the fact that security researchers have already provided Apple with the tools they need to fix the issue entirely – but three weeks later, that's yet to happen.
Apple recently shared a number of updates including some that fixed another WebKit security flaw in iOS 14. It isn't clear why this one didn't make the cut or indeed if it will in a future release.
Despite still being affected by this issue, the recently released iPad Pro is still arguably one of the most secure devices you can buy, thanks in part to the App Store and its app distribution model. Be sure to check out our collection of the best iPad Pro deals before you place your order!
Sensor-shift camera stabilization said to be coming to all iPhone 13 models
Following a similar report in January, DigiTimes again says that sensor-shift camera stabilization is coming to all iPhone 13 models
Apple takes one-third of Q1 smartwatch market, says Counterpoint
New figures from Counterpoint indicate Apple took a 33% market share of the smartwatch market in Q1 of 2021 thanks to the Apple Watch SE and Series 6.
Halide developers find the M1 iPad Pro's hidden microscope
The developers behind camera app Halide have put the new M1 iPad Pro through its paces, finding an interesting superpower as they go.
Nintendo has released five different colors for the Switch Lite so far
The Nintendo Switch Lite is shaping up to look like a fantastic handheld variant of Nintendo's hottest gaming machine, but what colors can you get it in? Here's the answer.