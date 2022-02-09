macOS Monterey gamingSource: Bryan M. Wolfe / iMore

  • A battery drain issue in macOS 12.2 seems to have been fixed.
  • Previously devices closed for sleep would lose their battery overnight.
  • 12.3 beta 2 appears to have eradicated the problem.

Testing of the new macOS Monterey beta seems to indicate that a battery drain bug present in previous versions may have been fixed this week.

As noted by Mr. Macintosh:

From what I can see, macOS Monterey 12.3 Beta 2 (21E5206e) fixes the Bluetooth battery drain issue.

I tested 3 times & didn't see a single DarkWake

Test setup: 1. 2018 MBPro that had the issue on 12.3 B1

  1. 12.3 Beta 2 and can't reproduce the issue

The issue first showed up in January with version 12.2 of macOS Monterey. From January:

A number of macOS 12.2 users are reporting a bug that is causing significant battery train during sleep mode that is being caused by Bluetooth accessories.

The current shipping version of macOS Monterey, version 12.2 is now available for download but a number of users are experiencing an issue that is causing unusual battery drain when Bluetooth devices repeatedly wake the machines.

Apple announced macOS Monterey at WWDC last summer, releasing it in the fall of 2021. The software power's all of Apple's latest and greatest Macs including its ever-growing Apple silicon range. Apple is rumored to be holding an event on March 8 where it may announce a new MacBook Pro to accompany its current version powered by the M1 Pro and M1 Max

